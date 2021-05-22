Mumbai: This Sunday, Indian Idol 12 will welcome veteran singers Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod as special guests in its romantic special episode. While contestants will stun the judges and the special guests with their mesmerising performances, one duo that will make the atmosphere more romantic with their talent is Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 is Fake: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal's Romance is 'Dhong', Says Aditya Narayan

Pawandeep and Arunita will create an atmosphere of love and romance with their performance on Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Nazar Ke Samne Jigar Ke Paas. The duo has repeatedly been praised for their performances, and this weekend too, Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod will be impressed and shower their blessings post their performance. While Kumar Sanu lauds their talent and says, "You are the finest contestants," Roopkumar Rathod heaps praises saying, "Amazing…have no words for you."

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has finally come forth about the makers trying to “cook up” a romantic angle between contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. He said the creatives make a fake relationship angle and since people enjoy it, therefore there’s no harm in giving something to the audience if that is entertaining them.

The controversies around the show continue to increase. Days after Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, who was a special guest on the show, criticized the episode and said that he didn’t like it, now Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant too lashed out at the makers alleging that the focus of the show isn’t singing anymore.

Follow this space for more updates related to Indian Idol 12.