Mumbai: Indian Idol contestants never fail to impress judged and the audience from their mesmerising performances. This Sunday too, Idol Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish will set the stage on fire and create a gala atmosphere on the sets of the singing reality show with their duet.

The channel shared a glimpse of Pawandeep Ranajn and Ashish's duet performance. The duo will sing Sukhwinder Singh's (who is also the special guest on the show this weekend) Slow Motion Angreza and Chinnamma Chilakkamma. The performance will leave everyone stunned. Everyone including Neha Kakkar, Sukhwinder Singh and the show's host Aditya Narayan will also be seen tapping their feet. Impressed with the performance, Sukhwinder says, "Bahut energy hai. Kya gaya hai yrr, what energy! Bahut Badhiya." Show's judge Anu Malik too lauds the performance and says, "This is the greatest season ever."

This has come a day after, Pawandeep Rajan’s Bhar Do Jholi Meri performance impressed Himesh Reshammiya so much that he gave him the ‘Kohinoor Pawan’ tag.

Meanwhile, Sukhwinder Singh will also be seen having a jugalbandi with Mohd Danish on Dil Se song Chaiya Chaiya. Impressed with Danish’s performance, Sukhwinder will also give his autograph to Danish on his t-shirt. Praising Danish, Sukhwinder further said, ‘These young and talented singers are excellent. It is a great thing to sing in such a loud tone.’

The current season is one of Indian Idol’s most successful seasons. The show completed 50 episodes following which the show’s host Aditya Narayan celebrated the same with a cake on the sets.