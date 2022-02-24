BTS has the best ARMY in the whole world and there is nothing to get surprised by as they keep on celebrating Bangton boys by sharing the edits on social media. BTS members – RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) have separate social media pages now and fans get the latest updates about their lives through them. BTS ARMY is very attentive and sharp and the recent activity by them won several hearts on Twitter. One of the fans spotted an Indian man on a scooter wearing the cardigan similar to BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Ralph Lauren cardigan.Also Read - BTS ARMY Says 'What an Energy' as K-pop Band to Perform in Las Vegas For 4 Days After Grammys

BTS ARMY remembers every little detail about the BTS members. They also take special note of their clothing, styles, outfits and more. And after spotting this man on scooter, ARMY went bonkers. "Y'all where is taehyung going on scooter," wrote the ARMY who shared the picture on Twitter.

Since then, ARMY has been meme-ing around the same. One of them commented, "Vegas se pehle india visit kr liya," in reference to the Las Vegas concert the Bangtan Boys will be conducting after their Seoul concert.

Have a look at the reactions here:

Y’all where is taehyung going on scooter😃 pic.twitter.com/09AsvfCnCI — nikoo⁷🍁 (@mykooboyy) February 23, 2022

with me you mean…? pic.twitter.com/npMOlF3g6o — niki⁷ trying out my spen 🙂 (@cute_tete_) February 23, 2022