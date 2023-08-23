Pradhyuman Maloo From The Indian Matchmaking Accused Of Domestic Violence By Wife Ashima Chauhaan

Home

Indian Matchmaking Fame Pradhyuman Maloo’s Wife Ashima Chauhaan Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence; Here Is What We Know

Pradhyuman Maloo participated in season one of the show Indian Matchmaking back in 2020. However, he was unable to find a wife on the reality show, he later found a partner off-screen in Ashima Chauhaan.

Indian Matchmaking fame Pradhyuman Maloo lands in trouble. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian Matchmaking fame Pradhyuman Maloo seemed to have landed in some serious legal trouble. The entrepreneur has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Ashima Chauhaan. Going by a Hindustan Times report, the model has filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police against her husband and in-laws on charges of domestic violence, claiming that she underwent physical and emotional abuse. She reportedly parted ways with Pradhyuman Maloo in September 2022. The advocate representing her revealed that Ashima Chauhaan is staying with her family in Bengaluru at the moment.

Refreshing your memory, Pradhyuman Maloo was Sima Taparia’s client during season 2 of the Netflix show. He claims to have shut down around 150 proposals during the show. However, he did not manage to find a wife during the reality show. Later on, he got into a relationship with Ashima Chauhaan for two years before tying the knot in February 2022. The couple also has a one-year-old son named Vayu. The estranged couple even appeared during season 2 of Indian Matchmaking. Speaking to Cosmopolitan Middle East last year, Ashima Chauhaan shared that she first met Pradhyuman Maloo at a friend’s party.

What Does Ashima Chauhaan’s Lawyer Have To Say?

Speaking on the matter, Ashima Chauhaan’s lawyer, Anmol Bartaria was quoted as saying, “The allegations in the FIR lodged are grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant mental and physical abuse at its core. The matter is in the investigative stage and should be carried in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused in accordance with the law.”

Pradhyuman Maloo Reacts To The FIR

On the other hand, when HT approached Pradhyuman Maloo to comment on the matter, he revealed that he was unaware of the FIR. He said that to the best of his knowledge, the couple is undergoing settlement talks with lawyers to resolve the issue amicably.

Meanwhile, Indian Matchmaking revolves around the concept of families looking for a match for their children under the guidance of marriage consultant Sima Taparia. The show has had 3 seasons till now. While the first season of the series premiered in July 2020, the second and third seasons aired in August 2022 and April 2023 respectively.

