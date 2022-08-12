Indian Matchmaking 2 Sima Taparia: The infamous matchmaker Sima Taparia aka Sima aunty is back with season 2 of popular web series Indian Matchmaking and is once again hitting the headlines! This time Sima Taparia is in news as she talks about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as a pair. The main highlight of the new season is that Sima Taparia doesn’t believe in age gap. Calling herself a bit old-fashioned, Sima can be seen giving her opinion on older women marrying younger men on the show. She went on to say that Priyanka and Nick aren’t a good match.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Is A Perfect Arm Candy To Hubby Nick Jonas In This Unseen HOT Pic From Actress' 40th Birthday Bash

She said, “I think when a guy is seven years older, it’s okay. But for the girl to be seven years older, I don’t know. Maybe I am old-fashioned.” She further added, “I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that. They have married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder.”

For the uninitiated, Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Maria Jonas earlier this year(2022) via surrogacy.

The second season of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ started streaming on Netflix on Wednesday (August 10). The series shows matchmaker Sima Taparia aka Sima aunty helping her clients in the quest to find the perfect partner. The first season of the reality series was released in 2020 and created quite a buzz among the viewers.