Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Teaser: The second season of the Netflix reality shows Indian Matchmaking will be released soon. The streaming service released a trailer for the first season to promote the return of matchmaker Seema Taparia. The show’s notion of facilitating relationships between rich and affluent NRIs was both loathed and adored. The announcement drew mixed reactions from netizens.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Indian Matchmaking Fame Sima Taparia To Enter Karan Johar Hosted Show, To Watch Out For Desirable Matches

The official Twitter handle of Netflix India reshared the teaser of the Indian Matchmaking season 2 from the Netflix Golden Twitter account. The caption read, “Did you love INDIAN MATCHMAKING? then you’re in luck because the second season is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook” It depicted Seema debating the idea of an arranged marriage. The video’s highlight was Seema boasting about a guy with a “great sense of humour,” but the lady responded by declaring, “I despise humour.” Also Read - Indian Matchmaking’s Aparna Shewakramani On Travel, And Why She Loves India And Its Hospitality

Watch Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Teaser:

did you love INDIAN MATCHMAKING? then you’re in luck because the second season is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook pic.twitter.com/0kAUSEcHHX — Golden (@netflixgolden) May 10, 2022

Also Read - Influenced By Sima Taparia? This US-Based Dating App Matches Birth Charts To Find The Perfect Partner

Netizens respond to Indian Matchmaking season 2!

Some people were angry with Netflix for releasing season two of the show, while others were excited to see it. One of the users wrote, “No one wanted this.” Another person said, “Oh no, oh yes, here we go.” One of them also said, “If nightmare had a face.”

Check these viral tweets:

NO ONE WANTED THIS!!! https://t.co/oF7QG6HAHU — Neha Chitnis (@Neha614) May 11, 2022

Oh no.

Oh yes.

Here we go. https://t.co/2W0h1W8gn8 — Raj Patel (@Rajio) May 10, 2022

If nightmare had a face — OCD of Sheldon Cooper (@educatedslavery) May 10, 2022

NO ONE, asked for this. the last remaining of my brain cells died watching this first look. — diva (@divasharmss4) May 10, 2022

waiting — Bhavin Patel (@bhavinpatel2020) May 10, 2022

Netizens slammed Indian Matchmaking makers!

In July 2020, Netflix released Indian Matchmaking. The show followed unmarried men and women as they attempted to marry in an arranged marriage. The cast of the production was dispersed across India and the United States. Indian Matchmaking’s first season consisted of eight episodes. The majority of respondents were offended by the frequent misogyny, while some questioned the concept of arranged marriages. The show was also condemned for discriminating against people based on their caste.\

Watch this space for further updates on Indian Matchmaking Season 2!