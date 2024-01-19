Home

Entertainment

Indian Police Force 2024 Full HD Web Series LEAKED For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Indian Police Force 2024 Full HD Web Series LEAKED For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Indian Police Force 2024 Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download: Sidharth Malhotra's OTT debut series directed by Rohit Shetty has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the show's release. This may impact the viewership of the series.

Indian Police Force web series leaked online for free

Indian Police Force 2024 Full HD Web Series LEAKED For Free Download Online: Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut directorial series Indian Police Force featuring a stellar star cast has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the lead, the OTT series has picked up after a grand buzz around the show. This is the first time Shetty has expanded his famous cop-verse to the OTT platform and released a series about the Delhi Police. The show is set in the nation’s capital and traces the lives of the special branch officers of the cell who have to find the mastermind behind multiple terror attacks in Delhi.

Trending Now

It’s a big series of seven episodes of 30 minutes each. Indian Police Force further features Shweta Tiwari, Isha Talwar and Mrunal Kulkarni as a strong supportive star cast. This is one of the most anticipated series of the year and the buzz around it is high considering it is a huge part of Rohit Shetty‘s cop universe which began with Ajay Devgn’s Singham a few years back. The series has received a positive response from the viewers and the critics. However, there is sad news for the makers of the Indian Police Force as the OTT show was leaked online in HD quality on the day of its release. Indian Police Force’s viewership numbers might be affected by the sudden leak.

You may like to read

Indian Police is getting love for showing Delhi Police in a good light and also for its magnanimous scale on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Here is The List of Piracy-Based Websites Where the Indian Police Force Series Has Been Leaked:

Indian Police Force Web Series 2024 has been leaked online for free download on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix.

Indian Police Force Web Series 2024 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like HanuMan, Main Atal Hoon, Merry Christmas, Dunki, Salaar, Animal, Tiger 3, 12th Fail, UT69, Aarya 3, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.