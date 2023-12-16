Home

Indian Police Force Teaser: Rohit Shetty’s Action-Thriller Series Promises High-Octane Drama as Sidharth Malhotra Dons Uniform

On Saturday, the makers of Indian Police Force unveiled the teaser of the show. The show which is helmed by Rohit Shetty features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles.

Makers of Indian Police Force released the teaser of the show.

The first glimpse much anticipated Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force was unveiled as the maker of the shower launched the heart-pounding teaser on Saturday (December 16, 2023). The one-minute teaser gives a sneak peek of a high-octane action-thriller series featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. The video was shared on Instagram, and in no time it garnered massive views and likes.

Rohit Shetty took to Instagram, shared the one-minute teaser and wrote, “This one is a homecoming for me! Cars, cops, action, high voltage drama and dialogue baazi. Back to basics!!!” The teaser navigates through various locations in Delhi, with each frame heightening the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that ultimately leads to explosive blasts.

Further, set against the backdrop of imminent danger, a massive cop drama unfolds depicting these brave heroes- Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra chasing the masterminds behind the bomb blast.

Sidharth also took to his Instagram handle and penned down a sweet note while sharing the teaser. The actor wrote, “Excited to bring to you my first action-packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro #RohitShetty.”

As soon as the teaser went online, fans spammed the comment section with their excited comments and anticipation about the show. Fans also spammed the comment section with several comments, while a fan wrote, “Awesome waiting for see that,” and another wrote, “Super excited.”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the action-thriller series consists of seven episodes filled with high-voltage action. Also, the series pays a heartfelt tribute to all the people who are serving the nation with their unconditional commitment.

The action-thriller will premier on Amazon Prime and with that, it will mark Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut. Apart from Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek, the show will also feature Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The show will go live on January 19, 2024.

