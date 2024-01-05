Home

Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa & Vivek Unite for Rohit Shetty’s High-Octane Series Extravaganza | Watch

Indian Police Force trailer was released on Friday promising major intense chase sequences, captivating music, and, of course, the grand action sequences.

Indian Police Force Trailer Released

Rohit Shetty has once again shown his love for burning cars, rage and action in his latest web series Indian Police Force. On Friday, the makers of the show released the three-minute – two-second trailer of the upcoming series Indian Police Force on YouTube and social media handles. The trailer was among one of the much-anticipated videos of the week, and it saw Sidharth Malhotra playing a Delhi Police Officer named Kabir Malik. The video begins with several attacks taking place in the national capital, and Indian Police Force members including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are on the hunt for the perpetrator.

The next clip shows all these three cops uniting as one team to catch the mastermind. However, things start to change when Sidharth starts taking a few major calls by himself, which causes friction between him and his teammates. There is widespread questioning of the police, particularly as it becomes known that the anonymous vigilante is not limiting their actions to Delhi alone. Setting aside internal conflicts, the trio comes together to initiate the pursuit, promising intense chase sequences, captivating music, and, of course, the grand action sequences that are a trademark of Rohit Shetty’s projects.

Take a look at the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Sharing the trailer, the director of the show Rohit Shetty took to social media and wrote, “The hunt begins 19th January onwards… Indian Police Force, new series only on Prime Video India.” Needless to say, the trailer was captivating enough to bring the audience to the OTT platform.

For the unversed, Indian Police Force, will go live on Amazon Prime on January 19, 2024. The series was created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. Further, the cop action drama marks the director’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. The series also features Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

