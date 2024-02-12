Home

Indian Singer Usha Uthup Wishes Miley Cyrus Listen to Her Cover of ‘Flowers’, Reveals The Story Behind Singing it at Restaurant

Usha Uthup reacts to the viral video of her singing 'Flowers' by Mile Cyrus at a restaurant in Kolkata. She talks about what inspired her to sing it and how she wishes for the Grammy Award-winning singer to notice her performance.

Usha Uthup singing Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' at a restaurant in Kolkata

New Delhi: Legendary Indian singer Usha Uthup took everyone by surprise when she sang Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ at a restaurant in Kolkata. The popular playback singer dressed up in her signature look and performed to the Grammy Award-winning number, not anticipating that her video would go viral on social media. She has now reacted to the video and expressed her excitement. Uthup mentioned that she loved the song and also wished for Cyrus to watch her rendition.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer revealed the story behind picking the song for her performances at various events. She credited her daughter for introducing her to the number. Uthup said, “I am so thrilled and grateful to the people for loving my version as well. I just sang the song because my daughter Anjali introduced me to it randomly one day. When I heard it, I just loved the song so much.”

The singer went on to appreciate Cyrus for creating a beautiful number. She said she was so glad that it won a Grammy award this year and she would love for Miley Cyrus to listen to her rendition of the song. “I am so excited for Miley Cyrus about getting the Grammy for this song. I can’t wait for her to listen to the song and I hope she would like it. I am sure we will work together very soon,” she said.

The 76-year-old singer said she never expected this kind of appreciation for her version of ‘Flowers’. She added that everyone has talked and written such good things about her performance that it’s overwhelming for her. “I’ve been singing it in all my shows and everybody loves it so much. I was so excited to know that my cover version is being appreciated like this. I didn’t even think that it would come on Instagram. Everybody who has written such marvelous things about my cover, thank you so much,” she said.

Uthup went on to express her gratitude for her fans and said she especially liked the comments where people mentioned how they could relate to the song more because of her voice.

Have you heard her version of ‘Flowers’ yet? It’s truly amazing. Scroll up and watch the video!

