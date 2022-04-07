‘Flight,’ the first Aerial Action Thriller in the Indian Film Industry, has completed one year after its release. The film was released on April 2nd, 2021, in the midst of the pandemic’s devastation. Despite the fact that the film received wonderful reviews from reviewers, audiences were unable to see it owing to the devastating second wave of Covid, which forced theatres to close. It was eventually released on Amazon.Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to Balam Pichkari on An Empty Flight, Delights The Internet | Watch

The filmmakers wanted to make a full-fledged live-action thriller, so they came up with the notion of using visual effects. Mohit Chadda, the film’s actor and producer, said that the inspiration for the film came from a small snippet of a man stranded in a lift. The plot took several twists and turns before settling on – one man on a plane by himself with an empty cockpit. The production company has its own VFX team that created the film from the ground up. The entire film was shot in one studio, with an in-house team bringing the concept and creativity to life. The finished film turned out to be a terrifying suspense thriller. Also Read - Viral Video: Passengers on a Plane Sing Baby Shark to Comfort Crying Toddler, Internet Says 'Aww' | Watch

The filmmakers previously shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how much work went into the film's visual effects, which revealed that they built a complete airport from scratch.

Check this BTS video:

Although Hollywood has produced a number of exhilarating airborne action films, this VFX miracle is the first of its type in India. In terms of action pictures, Indian cinema has undergone a remarkable transformation. Films with mind-numbing action and equally riveting story themes are paving the way in Bollywood for a better action movie genre. ‘Flight‘ is another film in a similar vein. The Flight is showing its worth with spectacular action and a fascinating tale.

The film features an intriguing scenario centered on a plane disaster in which the lead actor is the sole survivor. Ranveer Malhotra, who is played by Mohit Chadda, the film’s producer, goes through the investigations and discovers the black box from aircraft 815. Then he realises that the ship is carrying a live ticking bomb. The audience is on pins and needles, waiting to see if Ranveer can get off the hook while also preventing the airliner from crashing into the city and saving thousands of lives. Shibani Bedi, Pawan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, and Viveck Vaswani also star in the film.

Currently available for streaming on Amazon and Apple TV, the film is well worth watching and applauding for its story and visual effects. Have you seen the movie yet?