India’s Golden Win at Grammys 2024 – Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan & Others Bring Trophies Home

It was a historic evening for India as many Indian artists got recognised at the Grammys 2024 event which happened early morning on Monday in Los Angeles

Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan and others bring Grammy home (Photo: AP)

Los Angeles: Ustad Zakir Hussain won his third Grammy Award early morning on Monday for his contribution to two tracks dominating the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. He was joined by Shankar Mahadevan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, and Ganesh Rajagopalan in winning big for India. The artists won in two major categories in the non-telecast version of the ceremony. The first win came in the Best Global Music Performance Grammy category where ‘Pashto’ got the trophy. The track belongs to Hussain along with Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer. It features Rakesh Chaurasia. The next win came in the Best Global Music Album category where ‘The Moment’ got the trophy. It’s a track by ‘Shakti’, a global music band by Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan and John McLaughlin.

This was Hussain’s third Grammy win. His last and first came in the year 2009 when he won in the Contemporary World Music Album category for his collaborative album Global Drum Project with Mickey Hart, Sikiru Adepoju & Giovanni Hidalgo. Interestingly, PM Narendra Modi’s song ‘Abundance in Millets’ which he created with Indian-American singers Falu and Gaurav Shah was also competing in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category at the 66th Grammy Awards. Indian music composer Rickey Kej, who is a three-time Grammy Award winner, took to social media to celebrate the success of Indian artists on the global stage.

In his tweet announcing the Grammy win for Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan and others, he wrote, “…. and Ustad Zakir Hussain, the living legend creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! This is a great year for India at the Grammys.. and I am blessed to witness it. @RecordingAcad #indiawinsatgrammys (sic).”

…. and Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! This is a great year for India at the Grammys.. and I am blessed to witness it. @RecordingAcad #indiawinsatgrammys — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 5, 2024

He also congratulated Mahadevan’s band ‘Shakti’ for bringing home a Grammy. His post read, “SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!! #IndiaWinsGrammys (ic).”

SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy… pic.twitter.com/dJDUT6vRso — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 4, 2024

The others who won their golden trophies at the awards include Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue and Brandy Clark – all of whom won their first-ever Grammy after multiple nominations over the years. Taylor Swift, who won her 13th Grammy for ‘Midnights’ in the ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ category, announced her new album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ on the stage. It was also a big night for Billie Eilish who won ‘Song of The Year’ for writing Barbie’s ‘What Was I Made For’. Lainey Wilson, SZA, Karol G, Boygenius, Theron Thomas, Jack Antonoff, and Michelle Obama among others also strike gold at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

