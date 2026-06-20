India’s Got Latent 2: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh confirmed for opening episode, see first look

India's Got Latent 2: Samay Raina confirms and shares first look of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s appearance in the show.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/indias-got-latent-2-alia-bhatt-and-sharvari-wagh-confirmed-for-opening-episode-see-first-look-8452063/ Copy

India's Got Latent (PC - Instagram)

The wait is finally over for fans of India’s Got Latent. The comedy talent show is returning with its second season, and the first episode will feature actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as special guests. The announcement was made by creator and comedian Samay Raina, who shared the thumbnail of the first episode featuring both actors. The premiere episode will stream today, June 20, at 7 PM on both Netflix and YouTube. The panel for the opening episode includes Samay Raina, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Balraj Singh Ghai and Ashish Solanki.

Amid the excitement around the new season, another major update has grabbed attention. Season 2 of “India’s Got Latent” will release simultaneously on Netflix India and YouTube, marking a first for the show and helping it reach a wider audience.

Buzz around Alia and Sharvari’s appearance had already started after photos of the two actors from the show’s set surfaced online.

Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Will promote Alpha

Their appearance also comes as both actors are promoting their upcoming action thriller “Alpha”, which is scheduled to release on July 3, making their appearance on the show more special for fans.

India’s Got Latent controversy:

The controversy began after Ranveer Allahbadia made remarks on Samay Raina’s show that many viewers considered offensive, leading to widespread criticism online. Several FIRs were filed against Ranveer and the makers of the show, and the issue also involved Samay Raina and other panelists. The National Commission for Women (NCW) stepped in, after which Ranveer issued a written apology. Later, the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest while also criticising the remarks.

India’s Got Latent 2 is available to stream on Netflix and YouTube from 7 PM on June 20.