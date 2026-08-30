India’s Got Latent 2 controversy: Manoj Bajpayee REACTS to Samay Raina’s Bihari joke row, says ‘We should learn…’

Manoj Bajpayee has offered his perspective on the ongoing discussion surrounding a joke about Bihar and the reactions it has generated among viewers.

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Manoj Bajpayee on Samay Raina’s Bihari joke controversy (PC: Twitter)

The latest controversy around India’s Got Latent 2 has brought attention to a familiar question in comedy: how far can jokes go before they become hurtful? Actor Manoj Bajpayee has now shared his view on the debate involving Samay Raina and Sharon Verma. The actor spoke about the issue while promoting his upcoming film Last Man in Tower. Rather than directly criticising the comedians, Bajpayee focused on the importance of being able to laugh at ourselves while also understanding where another person is coming from. He said humour can bring people together when it is accompanied by mutual respect.

What did Manoj Bajpayee say about the controversy?

While speaking to IANS, Manoj Bajpayee addressed the exchange between Samay Raina and Sharon Verma on India’s Got Latent 2. Bajpayee said he would not object to such humour when it is genuinely meant as a joke. “If it is all in jest, I actually don’t mind it. We should learn to laugh at ourselves and laugh together, laugh at each other and still not be hurt and offended.”

He further explained that humour should come with respect for both sides. “So, this is what we should learn. We should have humour about ourselves, but at the same time we should have respect, not only for ourselves but also for the person that you are sitting with and where that person comes from. It’s very important. If two people are very easy with each other, they always laugh at each other,” he added.

Manoj Bajpayee recalls his own experience in Delhi

The actor then went back to his early years in Delhi to explain why he believes people should not always take regional jokes personally. Bajpayee recalled that he was 18 when he first arrived in Delhi and did not understand some of the city’s everyday rules. He remembered trying to enter a bus through the front door when the driver shouted at him, “Aye Bihari, board from the back gate.”

Bajpayee said the driver did not actually know that he was from Bihar. In his view, the word was being used casually because the driver assumed that someone making such a mistake must be unfamiliar with the city. The actor said he did not take offence because he really was from Bihar and was also new to Delhi. Later, after making friends from different parts of the country, such regional jokes became part of their interactions.

When does humour become a problem?

Bajpayee made an important distinction between friends joking about each other and someone using another person’s background to target an entire community. He said, “We never got offended or hurt. But yes, there is a problem if somebody coming from somewhere becomes a problem for you or becomes a problem for the community. Then there is a problem.”

He added that people should be able to laugh at themselves and others as long as there is mutual understanding. According to the actor, being able to do so can be “a sign of a very healthy society.”

What happened on India’s Got Latent 2?

The controversy followed an exchange between Samay Raina and Sharon Verma during a recent episode. While introducing Verma, Raina said, “She’s so Bihari, she thinks Ebola means someone said something.” Verma responded by saying, “Samay is so Kashmiri, he loves getting stoned.”

The exchange continued when Raina referred to Verma as a Bihari who had moved to Mumbai in search of a job and added, “Just Bihari things.” Verma replied, “At least I left my state by my choice.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film

Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Last Man in Tower, directed by Ben Rakhi. The film also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta and is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.