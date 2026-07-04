India’s Got Latent 2 Episode 2 Twitter review: Netizens call Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa on panel, ‘Comedy heroes’

India's Got Latent 2 episode 2 Twitter review: India's Got Latent 2 episode 2 showcases another talented lineup of contestants whose performances spark quick-witted reactions from the judging panel in the recent Samay Raina's show.

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India's Got Latent 2 Episode 2 Twitter review (PC: YouTube)

India’s Got Latent 2 marks the return of Samay Raina’s popular comedy talent show following its highly successful first season. India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 2 brings together comedian-host Samay Raina with a panel featuring Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Balraj Singh Ghai. After the high-profile premiere featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the second episode leans into veteran comedy talent, delivering a mix of contestant performances, fun banter, and lots of jokes among the panelists. India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 2 premiered on July 3, 2026, on both Netflix and YouTube.

India’s Got Latent 2 episode 2 Twitter reactions

Soon after India’s Got Latent 2 episode 2 premiered, X (formerly Twitter) was filled with reactions from fans. Many viewers praised the chemistry between the guest panellists and Samay Raina, saying the conversations felt more natural and entertaining than the previous episode. Fans were surprised by Chandan Prabhakar’s off-screen personality, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s on-point comic timing with Kiku Sharda’s epic one liners during the episode. Fans also shared clips of their favourite moments.

Chandan sir og bhai . Bande ki ky timing thi n his innocence latent ka 2nd ep boom kara diya yrr too good bhai too good everyone was top notch kiku sir , samay sir , chandan sir , harsh sir and our gentleman too good bhai love the episode #indiasgotlatent — csk wala oggy (@Peela_oggy) July 3, 2026

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Season 2: Police became part of the show Cinema peaked with #IndiasGotLatent And now it’s clear…

Chandan wasn’t defeated by villains, TRP, or fate.

Bro got eliminated by Kapil Show writing Chandu Chaiwala on… pic.twitter.com/L2twHvv259 — Sanskari (@sanskari_SM0) July 3, 2026

The second episode of Latent was fun. Chandan should be permanent in panel..#IndiasGotLatent — Joohi (@juhijain199) July 3, 2026

Aaj India’s Got Latent me hunter hi shikaar ban gaya.

Kiku Sharda >>> Samay Raina #IndiasGotLatent #SamayRaina #KikuSharda pic.twitter.com/VsTOtUxbbP — nV yAdAv (@nVyAdAvA) July 3, 2026

I can’t believe Chandu from Kapil Sharma show was funnier than everyone on this panel including #SamayRaina in this episode #IndiasGotLatent pic.twitter.com/nFWpJNBn9a — Annihilator (@Gargi16191) July 3, 2026

Love him or disagree with him, but there’s no denying his creativity, confidence, and comic timing.#SamayRaina #IndiasGotLatentpic.twitter.com/BMdhzVcfvP — Shivangi joshi (parody) (@NikhilArmy87395) July 3, 2026

Who was on the panel in India’s Got Latent 2 episode 2?

India’s Got Latent 2 episode 2 featured a comedy-heavy judging panel alongside host Samay Raina. The celebrity guests included:

Kiku Sharda

Chandan Prabhakar

Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Balraj Singh Ghai

Samay Raina confirmed the line-up ahead of the episode’s release, generating excitement among fans who were eager to see the comedians share the stage together. Their quick wit and spontaneous banter became one of the biggest highlights of the episode.

Since India’s Got Latent 2 return, the show has continued to generate strong engagement online, with every episode clip or scene getting viral across social media.