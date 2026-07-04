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India’s Got Latent 2 Episode 2 Twitter review: Netizens call Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa on panel, ‘Comedy heroes’

India's Got Latent 2 episode 2 Twitter review: India's Got Latent 2 episode 2 showcases another talented lineup of contestants whose performances spark quick-witted reactions from the judging panel in the recent Samay Raina's show.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 4, 2026, 9:15 AM IST
India's Got Latent 2 Episode 2 Twitter review: Netizens call Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa on panel, 'Comedy heroes'
India's Got Latent 2 Episode 2 Twitter review (PC: YouTube)

India’s Got Latent 2 marks the return of Samay Raina’s popular comedy talent show following its highly successful first season. India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 2 brings together comedian-host Samay Raina with a panel featuring Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Balraj Singh Ghai. After the high-profile premiere featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the second episode leans into veteran comedy talent, delivering a mix of contestant performances, fun banter, and lots of jokes among the panelists. India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 2 premiered on July 3, 2026, on both Netflix and YouTube. 

India’s Got Latent 2 episode 2 Twitter reactions 

Soon after India’s Got Latent 2 episode 2 premiered, X (formerly Twitter) was filled with reactions from fans. Many viewers praised the chemistry between the guest panellists and Samay Raina, saying the conversations felt more natural and entertaining than the previous episode. Fans were surprised by Chandan Prabhakar’s off-screen personality, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s on-point comic timing with Kiku Sharda’s epic one liners during the episode. Fans also shared clips of their favourite moments.  

Read more: India's Got Latent 2: Sunil Pal claims he declined Samay Raina's offer despite Rs 25 lakh fee; also takes another jibe at Alia Bhatt

Who was on the panel in India’s Got Latent 2 episode 2? 

India’s Got Latent 2 episode 2 featured a comedy-heavy judging panel alongside host Samay Raina. The celebrity guests included: 

  • Kiku Sharda 
  • Chandan Prabhakar 
  • Haarsh Limbachiyaa 
  • Balraj Singh Ghai  

Samay Raina confirmed the line-up ahead of the episode’s release, generating excitement among fans who were eager to see the comedians share the stage together. Their quick wit and spontaneous banter became one of the biggest highlights of the episode.  

Since India’s Got Latent 2 return, the show has continued to generate strong engagement online, with every episode clip or scene getting viral across social media. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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