India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina breaks silence on comedian Sunil Pal’s Rs 25 lakh claim, says: ‘Sunil Pal ko…’

The ongoing war of words between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal has taken another turn after Samay publicly reacted to the comedian's viral Rs 25 lakh allegation. His response has quickly grabbed attention across social media.

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Samay Raina shuts down Sunil Pal's Rs 25 lakh claim (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing exchange between comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal has taken another interesting turn. After Sunil recently claimed that he was once offered Rs 25 lakh to appear on India’s Got Latent but refused because of the show’s language, Samay has now responded publicly. His brief reaction has quickly gone viral, adding another chapter to the long-running disagreement between the two comedians. As clips continue to circulate online, fans are once again debating who is telling the truth and whether this public rivalry is far from over.

Samay Raina reacts to Sunil Pal’s viral claim

Samay Raina finally addressed Sunil Pal’s statement through his Instagram Stories. Sharing a report about the controversy, Samay dismissed the allegation in just two words, writing, “Fake news.” He also mocked the claim with another line that read, “Sunil Pal ko 25 lakh (Rs 25 lakh to Sunil Pal)?” followed by laughing and crying emojis, making it clear that he did not agree with Sunil’s version of events.

See Samay Raina’s Instagram story here

What exactly did Sunil Pal claim?

The controversy began after Sunil Pal told paparazzi that Samay Raina had approached him for India’s Got Latent. According to Sunil, he was offered Rs 25 lakh to be a part of the show. Explaining why he declined the offer, Sunil said, “He spoke to me and said he would give me Rs 25 lakh. I told him I would not cuss. He said, ‘You don’t have to, but that’s what we would be doing.'” The comedian maintained that he was not comfortable associating himself with content that relied on abusive language.

The feud between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal that refuses to end

The disagreement between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal has been building for quite some time. Their differences first gained attention during the India’s Got Latent controversy in 2025 after Ranveer Allahbadia‘s remarks about parents and sex triggered nationwide outrage.

Following the controversy, FIRs were filed against Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina. Samay later removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube. During that period, Sunil openly criticised the show and even suggested that Samay should learn clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. He also went on to describe both Samay and Ranveer as “terrorists” while expressing his disappointment over the show’s humour.

Samay had earlier responded through his comedy

Samay later addressed many of the criticisms during his comeback stand-up special Still Alive. During the performance, he claimed that Kapil Sharma himself had expressed interest in appearing on India’s Got Latent. He also referred to Sunil Pal as “insecure” and “frustrated,” further intensifying the rivalry.

The two comedians eventually appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Samay repeatedly roasted Sunil throughout the episode. More recently, during the premiere of India’s Got Latent Season 2 which also had Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Samay revived one of his older jokes by asking Sunil, “Aap brush kyun nahi karte?” Sunil later responded with a video featuring Jay Verma and said, “Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?”

India’s Got Latent Season 2 continues with new celebrity guests

Despite the controversies surrounding the show over the past year, India’s Got Latent Season 2 has returned with a fresh lineup of celebrity panellists. The premiere episode featured Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, while the second episode welcomed Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar.