India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina praised by fans for reaction to sexist remark, brings up Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani debate

A moment from the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, featuring Samay Raina calling out a sexist remark, has gone viral and earned him widespread appreciation from fans.

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Alia Bhatt and Sharvari at India's Got Latent season 2 (PC: Twitter)

India’s Got Latent Season 2 is already making headlines, but not for the reasons many expected. The show returned amid significant buzz following the recent Rs 370 biryani controversy involving comedian Pranit More. The viral incident sparked a wider debate around misogyny, consent, and the responsibility of comedians when offensive comments are made on stage. The controversy drew criticism from celebrities and social media users, with many arguing that problematic remarks should be challenged rather than encouraged. Against that backdrop, a recent moment from India’s Got Latent Season 2 has caught the attention of viewers. This time, fans were quick to praise host Samay Raina after he refused to let a sexist joke slide, earning appreciation across social media.

Samay Raina slams audience member for misogynistic joke

During episode 1 of India’s Got Latent Season 2 which featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as the special guest panelists along with Balraj Singh Ghai and comedian Aashish Solanki, an audience member made a remark that many viewers considered misogynistic. Instead of turning the comment into a punchline or allowing it to pass without response, Samay Raina immediately addressed it. According to clips circulating online, Samay asked the audience, “What does a girl like the most about a guy?” Someone from the audience replied, “Paisa (money).” While some people laughed at the response, Alia Bhatt asked, “Who said this?” To this Samay responded in aplayful way, “Gareeb aadmi ne kaha hoga”

Fans quickly shared the clip across platforms like Reddit and X, with many praising Samay for drawing a line. One comment read, “He did well there, he knows how to handle such situations”, another wrote, “Samay Raina shuts down misogynistic joke with a sharp comeback on #IndiasGotLatent”, another wrote on X, “Pranit hota toh hass deta bas” Someone sharing this video on Instagram said, “Pranit More take notes!”

Samay Raina shuts down misogynistic joke with a sharp comeback on #IndiasGotLatent. Samay- What does a girl like the most in a guy?

Audience- money

Alia Bhatt- kisne bola ye

Samay- Gareeb aadmi ne kaha hoga pic.twitter.com/TongmFlwsk — Anjali (@Vada_paaww) June 21, 2026

Why are viewers comparing it to the Rs 370 Biryani controversy?

The timing of the incident has played a major role in public reaction. A few weeks ago, the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy dominated online discussions. The issue began when an audience member at Pranit More’s show allegedly said that spending money on a date entitled him to something in return. The remark was widely criticised as misogynistic and insensitive, triggering outrage across social media. The backlash eventually led to apologies, public criticism, and even legal complaints for parties involved in this matter.

However, many fans are also pointing out that episode 1 of India’s Got Latent Season 2 was reportedly shot much earlier, way before the Rs 370 biryani controversy even took place.

About India’s Got Latent Season 2

Created and hosted by Samay Raina, India’s Got Latent combines talent performances, improvisational comedy and audience interaction. The format became hugely popular for its unpredictable moments and unfiltered humour. Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2026, and has been trending on social media. The premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 gained 23 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours of release. The second season of the hit comedy reality show marks a massive return, being released simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix.