India’s Got Latent 2: Sunil Pal mocks Alia Bhatt while reacting to Samay Raina’s show, says: ‘Jahan hai gaaliyaan…’

A candid statement from Sunil Pal during a discussion about India's Got Latent Season 2 has gone viral, triggering mixed reactions and renewed debate across social platforms.

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Sunil Pal takes a dig at Alia Bhatt (PC: Twitter)

The second season of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has already started creating conversations online and not just because of its contestants or judges. The latest episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha. While the episode received attention from viewers across social media platforms, it also unexpectedly drew a reaction from comedian Sunil Pal. Known for speaking his mind on industry matters, Pal shared a cryptic statement on social media that quickly became a topic of discussion. His post left many users wondering whether it was aimed at Alia Bhatt and why he chose to make the comment shortly after the show’s new season premiered.

Sunil Pal’s social media post grabs attention

The controversy began when Sunil Pal shared a short message on his Facebook account. The comedian wrote, “Jahan hai gaaliyaan wahan hai Alia.” Although he did not directly mention Alia Bhatt or explain the context behind the statement, many social media users linked the comment to her recent appearance on India’s Got Latent Season 2.

As screenshots of the post started circulating online, reactions poured in from both supporters and critics. Some felt the remark was unnecessary and unfair toward the actress. Others viewed it as another example of Pal’s outspoken and often controversial style of comedy.

Why are people connecting the remark to Alia Bhatt?

The timing of the post has become the main reason behind the speculation. Alia Bhatt recently appeared on the premiere episode alongside Sharvari. During the episode, host Samay Raina revisited one of his earlier jokes involving Sunil Pal. While speaking to a contestant, Samay jokingly asked about the toothpaste she used and then humorously suggested that the same toothpaste should be given to Sunil Pal as well. The joke was a callback to a previous exchange between Samay and Sunil that had gained attention earlier. Alia was seen laughing during the segment and later mentioned that she had watched the episode featuring both comedians on another comedy show.

Social media reacts to the controversy

Soon after Sunil Pal’s post went viral, social media platforms were filled with mixed opinions. While some users defended his right to express his views, others questioned the need to target an actress who was simply appearing as a guest on a comedy show. Several users also pointed out that Pal did not provide any explanation for the statement, leaving room for multiple interpretations. This uncertainty only added fuel to the online debate.

See users reaction on Sunil Pal’s dig at Alia Bhatt here

Has Comedian #SunilPal taken a subtle dig at #AliaBhatt or was he simply making a general comment? In his recent Facebook post, he wrote something along the lines of, “Any show that has abuses in it also has Alia Bhatt in it.” The post has left fans quite surprised with… pic.twitter.com/UUguKpB5gw — Suryakant Dholakhandi (@maadalaadlahere) June 22, 2026

Did Alia Bhatt react to Sunil Pal’s statement?

As of now, Alia Bhatt has not reacted publicly to Sunil Pal’s remark. The actress continues to focus on promotions for Alpha while discussions around the comedian’s statement continue online. Whether the post was intended as a joke, a criticism or simply a cryptic observation remains unclear. Meanwhile, Alpha, which is a first female led spy thriller of YRF spy universe is set to hit theatres on July 3, 2026.