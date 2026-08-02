India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 Twitter review: Karan Aujla steals show, but fans can’t stop talking about Tanmay Bhat and Gurleen Pannu – Check tweets

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4 has finally dropped, and social media is already buzzing. Featuring Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua alongside Samay Raina, the latest episode has sparked a flood of reactions from viewers.

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India's Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 (PC: YouTube)

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent continues to dominate online conversations, and episode 4 of Season 2 is no exception. This time, the show welcomed singer Karan Aujla, comedian Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua to the judging panel, bringing together four personalities known for their sharp wit and effortless humour. Within hours of the episode’s release, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions from viewers who couldn’t stop talking about the panel’s chemistry, hilarious banter and the contestants’ performances. While not everyone agreed on every joke, one thing was clear – India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 has once again kept India’s Got Latent strongly in the spotlight.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 Twitter reactions

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 is receiving a positive to mixed response so far from viewers, with many calling it one of the strongest episodes of the season. Fans particularly enjoyed the chemistry between Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua, saying the conversations felt spontaneous and entertaining. Several users praised Karan Aujla for fitting naturally into the show’s format despite making his first appearance on the panel. Tanmay Bhat’s quick one-liners, and Rahul Dua’s comic timing also won appreciation, while Gurleen Pannu impressed viewers with her witty remarks throughout the episode.

Many X users described the episode as “funny and wholesome”, “pure entertainment” and “worth the wait”, with some even calling it the funniest panel since the show’s return. Clips from the episode quickly began circulating online and is getting viral too.

Karan Aujla’s vibe in today’s India’s Got Latent episode was just different. pic.twitter.com/bsHioOsiSe — Anjali (@Vada_paaww) August 2, 2026

First time ever on Latent Light gone during the shoot, absolute crazy scene #SamayRaina #Latent pic.twitter.com/3RhX0JkyZS — Veeru (@realveeru_) August 2, 2026

Karan Aujla and Gaurav Madan absolutely nailed it in today’s India’s Got Latent episode. pic.twitter.com/35JNMQPZby — Anjali (@Vada_paaww) August 2, 2026

KARAN AUJLA’S ENTRY ON LATENT HAD THE ENTIRE CROWD ERUPTING. Samay Raina: “Bro, what a downfall. You were doing events with Virat Kohli… and now you’re here on Latent.” Karan Aujla: “Sometimes you’ve got to downgrade. And don’t worry, I’ve already booked my Dubai ticket in… — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) August 2, 2026

India Got’s Latent New Episode Arijit Singh ❌ Sasta Arijit Singh ✅ Arjit Singh _khamosiya Contestant _ Kamjoriya Full Entertenment Episode pic.twitter.com/IqhDP0iCV4 — (@IamRealGamer1) August 2, 2026

Rahul dua aaj ka Balraj tha pic.twitter.com/7nJjqqccdS — Utkarsh (@utkarshtwtt) August 2, 2026

Karan Aujla Gifts Maldives tour a couple Contestant – Mera Dream Hai Ke Apni Wife Ko Maldives Leke Jao. Karan – Acha Theek Hai, Iss Show Par Main Aapko Maldives Ki Tickets Sponsor Karta Hon. He just had one hilarious condition: “Don’t take a tire with you to the beach”… pic.twitter.com/evcictLUQv — Jeet (@JeetN25) August 2, 2026

Karan bhai pura mahool bna diye,mazza aa gy unko bhi dekh kr — Utkarsh (@utkarshtwtt) August 2, 2026

Karan Aujla was the saving grace of today’s episode of Indi’s Got Latent. He was so damn funny man pic.twitter.com/zNo2GnboRm — . (@Rohiiittt45) August 2, 2026

This guy stole the show with ‘kamzoriya’ song Karan Aujla is such a chill guy, made this episode like S1 of latent #Indiasgotlatent pic.twitter.com/fTcQjcRVIG — سهيل (@tweetsbysohaill) August 2, 2026

Such an amazing #IndiasGotLatent episode It was raw.. imperfect but funny and wholesome

I really loved the time watching it The last song

Simply amazinggggg — Shadab Shaikh (@TheDesiBanter) August 2, 2026

INDIA’S GOT LATENT S2 EP4 ft. Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, Rahul Dua

Bahut maja a raha hai #IndiasGotLatent pic.twitter.com/h8tbfbQOmO — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) August 2, 2026

The way Karan aujla being happy for him pic.twitter.com/S5nvtJqdd1 — ♡ (@Maddybillu99) August 2, 2026

Who were India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 guests?

India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 featured an exciting line-up of guest panellists which includes Punjabi music star Karan Aujla joined the show alongside comedians Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua, with Samay Raina returning as host.

About India’s Got Latent Season 2

India’s Got Latent Season 2 marks the return of Samay Raina’s popular comedy talent show following its much-discussed first season. The new season streams on Netflix and YouTube, featuring a celebrity panel in every episode.

The show blends talent performances with improvisational comedy, roasting and candid conversations, creating a format that has resonated with young audiences. Since its comeback, each episode has generated quite a big buzz on social media, with viral moments, celebrity guests, and standout contestants.