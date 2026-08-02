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India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 Twitter review: Karan Aujla steals show, but fans can’t stop talking about Tanmay Bhat and Gurleen Pannu – Check tweets

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4 has finally dropped, and social media is already buzzing. Featuring Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua alongside Samay Raina, the latest episode has sparked a flood of reactions from viewers.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: August 2, 2026, 2:51 PM IST
India's Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 Twitter review: Karan Aujla steals show, but fans can't stop talking about Tanmay Bhat and Gurleen Pannu - Check tweets
India's Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 (PC: YouTube)

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent continues to dominate online conversations, and episode 4 of Season 2 is no exception. This time, the show welcomed singer Karan Aujla, comedian Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua to the judging panel, bringing together four personalities known for their sharp wit and effortless humour. Within hours of the episode’s release, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions from viewers who couldn’t stop talking about the panel’s chemistry, hilarious banter and the contestants’ performances. While not everyone agreed on every joke, one thing was clear – India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 has once again kept India’s Got Latent strongly in the spotlight.  

India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 Twitter reactions  

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 is receiving a positive to mixed response so far from viewers, with many calling it one of the strongest episodes of the season. Fans particularly enjoyed the chemistry between Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua, saying the conversations felt spontaneous and entertaining. Several users praised Karan Aujla for fitting naturally into the show’s format despite making his first appearance on the panel. Tanmay Bhat’s quick one-liners, and Rahul Dua’s comic timing also won appreciation, while Gurleen Pannu impressed viewers with her witty remarks throughout the episode. 

Read more: India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina praised by fans for reaction to sexist remark, brings up Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani debate

Many X users described the episode as “funny and wholesome”, “pure entertainment” and “worth the wait”, with some even calling it the funniest panel since the show’s return. Clips from the episode quickly began circulating online and is getting viral too.  

Who were India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 guests? 

India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 4 featured an exciting line-up of guest panellists which includes Punjabi music star Karan Aujla joined the show alongside comedians Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua, with Samay Raina returning as host. 

About India’s Got Latent Season 2 

India’s Got Latent Season 2 marks the return of Samay Raina’s popular comedy talent show following its much-discussed first season. The new season streams on Netflix and YouTube, featuring a celebrity panel in every episode. 

The show blends talent performances with improvisational comedy, roasting and candid conversations, creating a format that has resonated with young audiences. Since its comeback, each episode has generated quite a big buzz on social media, with viral moments, celebrity guests, and standout contestants. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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