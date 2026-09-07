India’s Got Latent Season 2: Who is Surabhi Vanzara? Murder actor who criticised Samay Raina for ‘disturbing entire nation’

Surabhi Vanzara is back in the spotlight after her appearance on India’s Got Latent sparked conversations around her remarks about Samay Raina and the show.

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Surabhi Vanzara caught attention with her bold India’s Got Latent appearance (PC: Twitter)

India’s Got Latent Season 2 has been creating plenty of conversation online with several contestants finding themselves in the spotlight after their appearances. Influencers such as Geni Kamki and Chello Meme have already attracted attention for their interactions with host Samay Raina. The latest name to join that list is Surabhi Vanzara. The actor and stand-up comedian has been getting noticed after clips from her appearance went viral. Her quick responses to Samay Raina and other panel members became one of the talking points from the episode.

What happened between Surabhi and Samay Raina?

After Surabhi completed her allotted performance time, Samay appeared unimpressed with the routine. Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover was also part of the panel and remarked that Surabhi’s performance had made him find Rakhi Sawant more interesting.

Surabhi then explained that she had been doing stand-up for around two years and had also performed at Habitat. Samay responded with a joke, saying, “This one I will come and break (Habitat).” The conversation later moved towards Gujaratis and wealth. Surabhi said Gujaratis are among the richest people in the country and added that “Kashmiris” should not even talk about that wealth. Her response left Samay without an immediate comeback.

Surabhi responds to Komolika comment

Another exchange took place when Kushagra Srivastava commented on Surabhi’s appearance and said that she gave off Komolika vibes. Surabhi asked him his name and pointed out that she knew everyone else on the panel except him. Her quick response was met with loud cheers from the audience. The interaction added to the growing attention around her appearance on the show.

Why did Surabhi say Samay ‘disturbs the entire country’?

One of the most talked-about moments came when Samay appeared to indirectly describe Surabhi as “mentally disturbed”. Surabhi turned the comment around and replied, “Meeting you is not easy Samay. It’s quite mentally disturbing. You disturb the entire country.”

The remark received loud cheers and applause from the audience and quickly became one of the most widely discussed moments from her appearance.

Watch viral clip from India’s Got Latent Season 2 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikha & Guddy (@distance.and.drama)

Who is Surabhi Vanzara?

Surabhi Vanzara has been associated with the entertainment industry for several years. Her work spans television, Bollywood and digital content. She started out with episodic appearances in shows including C.I.D., Aahat, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai and Hello Inspector.

A more prominent opportunity came with the 2003 television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. Surabhi played Maria in the series which featured Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri and Rakshanda Khan. Her television career continued with appearances in shows such as F.I.R., Hitler Didi and Qubool Hai.

Surabhi Vanzara’s Bollywood connection

Surabhi made her Bollywood debut with Murder in 2004. The Anurag Basu-directed film starred Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel and became a major commercial success. In the film, Surabhi played Radhika, a character connected to Emraan’s Sunny and involved in the later developments of the story.

Murder went on to become an important film in Emraan Hashmi’s career and gained considerable attention for its subject, music and performances. Surabhi later worked with Emraan again in Tumsa Nahin Dekha. She also appeared in Surveen Chawla starrer Hate Story 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surabhi Saurabh Vanzara (@therealsurabhivanzara)

When did Surabhi enter stand-up comedy?

In recent years, Surabhi has explored stand-up comedy alongside acting. She has performed at different comedy shows and has also shared clips of her performances through social media. Her appearance on India’s Got Latent has now introduced her to another audience.