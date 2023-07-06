Home

Entertainment

India’s Got Talent 10’s New Promo Out Shilpa Shetty Kirron Kher Badshah When And Where You Can Watch

India’s Got Talent 10’s New Promo Out Shilpa Shetty Kirron Kher Badshah When And Where You Can Watch

India's Got Talent is making a comeback with its 10th season. The panel of judges includes Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and Badshah, who are known for their expertise in various fields.

Sony TV recently dropped a promo of India's Got Talent Season 10.

Brace yourself to witness the extraordinary talents on your television screen once again. One of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television, India’s Got Talent is making a comeback with its 10th season. With the highly anticipated coming soon on television, fans are finding it hard to contain their excitement and are waiting with bated breath for its premiere. The show features participants from different backgrounds who use the platform to showcase their talents on a national platform. The panel of judges includes Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah, who are known for their expertise in various fields.

Trending Now

India’s Got Talent Season 10’s Promising Promo

With the countdown underway, Sony TV recently dropped a promo of India’s Got Talent Season 10. The promo showcases thrilling talents and gives a sneak peek into what a rollercoaster it will be. The jaw-dropping skills of individuals will keep you glued to the screens. The caption of the recently unveiled promo read, “Apne talent se India banega duniya ka dhruv taara, aur gunj uthega vijay vishwa hunar humaara! Dekhiye #IndiasGotTalent 29th July se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

You may like to read

India’s Got Talent Season 10

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Arjun Bijlani will be hosting the upcoming season of India’s Got Talent. He also hosted the ninth season of the reality show. The promo of the reality show promises to take you on an adventurous yet delightful journey as it is an unusual blend of talent and entertainment. The show guarantees an extraordinary experience as many singers, dancers, magicians, acrobats, among many others will surprise you with awe-inspiring performances.

India’s Got Talent Season 10: When And Where To Watch

The 10th season of India’s Got Talent will premiere on July 29, 2023. The reality show will be aired on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. In case you don’t have access to television or you’re occupied at the given time slot, you can conveniently watch it on Sony LIV which is Sony’s streaming platform.

Divyansh Kacholia (beatboxer) and Manuraj Singh Rajput (flutist) emerged as the winners of India’s Got Talent season 9 which was judged by Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir (lyricist, poet, and screenwriter).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES