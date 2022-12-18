India’s Sargam Koushal Crowned Mrs World 2022: WATCH VIDEO

Top Recommended Stories
Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the USA presented the crown to Sargam Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
Mrs World 2022: India’s Sargam Koushal has been crowned Mrs World 2022 in an event that took place at Las Vegas. Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022 ahead of contestants from 63 countries. With this, the crown and the title has come back to India after 21 years. Aditi Govitrikar, who won the title in 2001, wrote on Instagram, “Heartiest congratulations…so happy to have been part of the journey…it was time the crown came back after 21 years.”
WATCH VIDEO
Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the USA presented the crown to Sargam Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday evening. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.
The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday.
