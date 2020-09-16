Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starring Indoo Ki Jawani’s first song ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ is out and it will make you groove to its beat. The song is the recreation of 1998 chartbuster hit song ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’ and it has been crooned by Mika Singh. Featuring Kiara and Aditya, ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ is a peppy number that will make you watch the track on a loop. Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani Teaser: Kiara Advani Fixes Her Date With Fans on September 16, Film To Have OTT Release?

Unlike many recreational Bollywood numbers, this will not disappoint you. The visuals of the song is also delightful. The track is sung by Mika Singh along with Asees Kaur and the lyrics have been penned down by Shabbir Ahmed.

In the song, Kiara, clad in a purple lehenga-choli, is a carefree girl who dances her heart out at a wedding and Aditya Seal tries hard to match her energy in the song.

Watch the song here:

Earlier, the makers released a promotional teaser of the song where Kiara can be seen clad in pink-red ethnic wear and is excited about the date. She captioned it, “Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona! Wait just a little more to meet Indoo! #IndooKiJawani. (sic)

Indoo Ki Jawani has Kiara playing the titular role of Indoo Gupta, woman from Ghaziabad who experiments with the dating app which brings hilarious twists. The coming-of-age comedy is produced by Emmay Entertainment, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani along with Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephan.

Earlier, speaking about her character, Kiara said in a statement, “I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It’s finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she’s endearing, lovable and quirky. It’s going to be a cracking entertainer.”