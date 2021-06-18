Mumbai: Actor Indraneil Sengupta has come forth and refuted the rumours of trouble in his marriage with Barkha Bisht due to his alleged affair. He has said that all these rumours are false and that they are together. Also Read - Barkha Bisht Sengupta is All Excited About Her First Historical TV Show

In conversation with a leading daily, Indraneil Sengupta has said that all such rumours are not true. "I have heard rumours of such kind about Barkha and my marriage and I knew they will trickle to the media, but there's nothing like that." He also maintained that they are not living separately. "No, we are together," he said. On being asked if he knows rumours of him having an affair with a Kolkata-based woman, Indraneil said, "I have heard this also. But for that to happen, I need to have gone to Kolkata. Right? I last went to Kolkata in February."

Meanwhile, as reported in ETimes, there is no rift between the two actors. The report cites a source claiming that there is nothing serious issue between the two and that they have also been going out together for social appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indraneil Sengupta (@indraneilsengupta)

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht got married in 2008 and have a nine-year-old daughter named Meira as well. They worked together in a show named Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam.

Indraneil Sengupta has worked in several shows and movies including Kahaani and Calendar Girls. Barkha, on the other hand too has worked in several shows including Doli Saja Ke and Naamkarann.