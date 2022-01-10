Aaliyah Kashyap’s 21st Birthday: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap‘s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap celebrated her 21st birthday on January 8. The star kid celebrated her special day in California with her close friends and family. Aaliyah took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from the celebration, along with a post thanking everyone for their kind words and offering fans a window into her day. In the pictures, Aaliyah can be seen dressed in a short white dress with a yellow and white patterned shirt. She accessorised her look with exquisite jewellery and white heels.Also Read - Anshula Kapoor's Take on Body Positivity is The Perfect Way to Start Your Weekend

Her home was decked up with beautiful balloons and streamers. The party's extravagant dessert spread, which included macarons, cinnamon rolls, and more were exhibited on cupcake stands and whimsical wooden trays. Aaliyah also posted a video of the table, which was decked out with candles, place settings, and plaques reading 'Aaliyah's 21st.' In one of the pictures, Aaliyah can be seen posing with Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali. In another picture, Aaliyah's boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, can also be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks. Needless to say, Aaliyah looked prettiest for her birthday celebration.

She captioned her photos, "21st birthday dump"|| I just want to thank everyone for all the sweetest birthday dms, edits and messages, I'm so grateful for each and everyone one of you thank to you to everyone who made my day so special despite the current circumstances || also thank you to @rakshithaharimurthy @risston.co for making my small brunch so special (sic)."

Take a look at Aaliyah’s fancy birthday brunch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahkashyap)

Though Aaliyah’s dearest friend Khushi Kapoor, the youngest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, was unable to attend her birthday celebrations, she made up for it by virtually being there for her. “Happy birthday, my pumpkin,” Khushi wished Aaliyah.

How elegant yet spectacular Aaliyah birthday celebration it was! Watch this space for more updates.