Mumbai: Bollywood’s most stylish and elegant couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who are vacationing at the Maldives, celebrated their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s 10th birthday. Abhishek and Aishwarya took to their respective Instagram handles to share a sneak peek at the pink themed birthday party at Amilla, a luxury resort, which is one of the most luxurious properties of Maldives. In the photos, we could also see pink and white balloons all over the place with a big pink banner on the wall that read Happy Birthday Aaradhya with flamingos drawn on the side.Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai to Celebrate Aaradhya's Birthday at Maldives Resort Where One Night-Stay Costs Over Rs 10 Lakh

Aaradhya wore a pink net gown with a cute stone headband. She looked like her beauty queen mom Aishwarya Rai. Every year the Bachchan family celebrates birthday with a party for Aaradhya and her friends.Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek wrote, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight.” In the photo, little Aaradhya was seen clad in a pretty pink dress with a gorgeous hairband. She was seen smiling and posing in front of a banner that read, “Happy Birthday Aaradhya.” Also Read - 'Wanderlust'! Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Enjoy 'Sun, Breeze, Paradise' At Maldives | See Pics

Aishwarya wrote, “✨🥰❤️My Angel Aaradhya’s 10😍💖You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya💝💗YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY ❤️💖🤗😘❤️💝💖💝💕🌟🌈⭐️”. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya Wins Heart With Siya Ram Aarti, Fans Say 'Mummy-Papa Ke Acche Sanskaar'

Take a look at the photos of Aaradhya Bachchan’s pink theme birthday party: