Inside Agastya Nanda’s 23rd Birthday: Suhana Khan JOINS Rumoured BF For Midnight Celebration, Fans Ask ‘Rishta Pakka’ – WATCH

Inside Agastya Nanda’s 23rd Birthday: Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, turned a year older on Thursday. The soon-to-be actor is awaiting the release of the much-anticipated debut film, ‘The Archies.’ He started his birthday on a celebratory note with his Archies gang and family members with a midnight celebration. Agastya’s co-star Mihir Ahuja dropped some unmissable photos and videos from the celebrations. He shared a video of the birthday boy cutting his birthday cake, with Suhana Khan standing next to him, singing happy birthday to him with others.

Apart from the video, Mihir Ahuja also dropped a string of adorable pictures with the birthday boy. The caption on the birthday post read, “Wish you a very happy birthday Agastya !! Jughead loves you. I love you even more. May this year bring you lots of success and happiness. My forever Archie..keep VaVaVooomingg through the life.”

Inside Agastya Nanda’s Birthday Celebration With ‘The Archies’ Gang:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihir Ahuja (@mihirahuja_)

The photos and videos from the midnight celebration went viral in no time. The social media users dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment. Most of the users also pointed out Suhana’s presence next to Agastya during the cake-cutting ceremony. One of the users wrote, “Suhana khan boyfriend Agastya Nanda.” Another user wrote, “Suhana Khan blushing really hard.” The third user wrote, “Toh rishta pakka samjhe?”

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies‘ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of ‘The Archies‘ which received a good response from the fans. ‘The Archies’, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The trailer signs off with a profound message – ‘You are never too young to change the world’. Apart from Agastya, the Netflix film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Apart from this, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film ‘Ekkis‘. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.

(With ANI inputs)

