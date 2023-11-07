Home

Inside Alia-Ranbir’s Daughter Raha Kapoor’s 1st Birthday: Custom-Made Cake, Kids Special Menu, And Warm Hugs – See PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate celebration for their daughter Raha's first birthday on Monday - Take a sneak peek into little munchkin's special day

Inside Raha Kapoor’s 1st Birthday: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor hosted a beautiful birthday celebration for their daughter Raha at their Mumbai home Vastu on Monday evening, following morning puja. The newbie parents celebrated their little munchkin’s first birthday with their close friends and family. The pictures from inside the intimate celebration are making rounds on the internet. While Raha’s parents pose happily with the chefs, the grandmothers Neetu and Soni Razdan are having their own blast.

The Private Chefs Club created the party’s meal, and head chef Harsh Dixit posted a photo of his staff with Alia and Ranbir on Instagram Stories either before or after Raha’s birthday celebration. Ranbir and Alia were spotted in casual outfits. Based on Harsh’s birthday photo, it seems Raha celebrated her birthday with a panda theme.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt For Raha’s 1st Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Raha Kapoor’s 1st Birthday Menu, Decor And Guest List

The chef also shared a delicious meal on Instagram Stories, which featured items like fries, ribbon sandwiches, and Brie chilli cheese toast. Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, together with her kids Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, made time to attend Raha’s first birthday party.

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped a photo of the custom-made cake for the little baby Raha on her Instagram. She also shared a photo of the decor featuring balloons and lights.

Inside Raha’s 1st Birthday Celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Pooja Bhatt shared a cute photo of a custom-made cookie in the shape of the number 1 with Mahesh Bhatt in the background. Another photo featured delicious cupcakes with the word ‘Raha’ written on them. They even came in the shape of eye-catchy rainbows. The caption on her Instagram post read, “Circle of life! 🦄🤍 (sic).”

Inside Raha Kapoor’s First Birthday Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared a picture with Neetu Kapoor and the caption read, “Don’t mess wit us cause we’s d granmas ok (sic).” The two looked happy and glowing in the photo.

Neetu Kapoor also shared a happy picture with Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan. The caption read, “Grannies celebrating their LOVE Raha,” with a heart and an aww emoji.

Alia Bhatt wished her little one with a lovely post on Instagram with a glimpse of their morning celebration. Even while Raha’s face was hidden in the pictures, the photos were too cute to be missed. The little girl was smashing the cake in the first photo. In the second picture, Alia, Ranbir, and Raha are holding flowers in their palms. In the third photo, Bhatt-Kapoor are holding a jukebox with Edith Piaf’s song La Vie En Rose.

