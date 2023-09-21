Home

Inside Ambani’s Ganpati Celebration: SRK Shares Warm Hugs With Nita Ambani, Deepika Padukone Plays With AbRam And More – Watch Viral Videos

The Ambani's hosted a lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and spotted many big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rekha, among others - Watch what happened inside star-studded event:

Inside Ambani’s Ganpati Celebration: The Ambanis hosted a lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence Antilla. The entire Ambani clan were praying and doing Ganpati Aarti in the now-viral videos on social media. Many B-town celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Deepika Padukone -Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra -Kiara Advani, and many others, were seen making their way to the opulent Ambani home to seek the blessings of Bappa Morya.

In the viral video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, the host Nita Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen interacting. She then jumped into SRK’s arms and the duo exchanged a warm, happy hug. The following clip showed Deepika Padukone talking to SRK and Suhana Khan while styling little AbRam’s hair, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest kid.

WATCH Viral Videos From The Ambani-Hosted Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Warmest Hug For Nita Ambani

Shah Rukh Khan donned a black Pathani suit and attended the event with his children. He also kneeled before the Ganpati idol and joined the family in prayer. SRK put Tilak on his forehead and gracefully accepted a saffron scarf around his neck offered by the priest. The viral moment from the video where Bollywood’s King Khan walked towards Nita Ambani for a hug and in return, she hopped in excitement won several hearts on the internet. They exchanged a warm hug and Nita Ambani behaved just like an excited fan girl. How cute!

The King Khan was seen engaging with Deepika-Ranveer and other celebs, including director Karan Johar.

Deepika Padukone Fixes AbRam’s Hair

We can also catch a glimpse of Deepika Padukone having a cute moment with Srk’s son Abram in which she can be seen fixing the little gentleman’s hair while Gauri Khan and Suhana look at them affectionately. In this video, we can also see Karan Johar having a chit-chat with Nita Ambani and King Khan while both of them had smiles on their faces. Later Nita Ambani’s to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant is also seen having a good time talking with Shahrukh.

In the other video, Salman Khan made his way to seek Bappa’s blessings and greeted everyone. He also a saffron scarf after the priest applied the Tilak on his forehead. Aamir Khan’s children attended the event even though he wasn’t there. Ira, his daughter, and Junaid, his oldest son, stood with him on the red carpet. Saif Ali Khan’s kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, joined the star-studded evening at Ambani residence.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi, Ritesh-Genelia, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and many more came to seek Bappa’s blessing.

