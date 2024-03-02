Home

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Grand Cocktail Bash: Rihanna, Ivanka, Bill Gates, Zuckerberg, SRK Attend Event, See Pics

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant's Grand Cocktail Party Inside Pics: From Rihanna to Bill Gates, here are a few glimpses from the day one celebration of Anant and Radhika's wedding. See Pics.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant At Their Grand Cocktail Event- See PICS.

Jamnagar: The grand pre-wedding celebration of Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant has taken over the internet. It is surprising to note that the luxurious wedding will be a three-day event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, that has been the childhood place of Anant Ambani. It is worth noting that Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding event in doubt is one of the richest and most luxurious weddings to be witnessed in 2024. From international business tycoons to a former American president’s daughter has been given a special invitation.

Hollywood celebrity Rihanna and her team have been grabbing headlines since she landed in India. Other notable figures include businessmen like Bill Gates (former CEO of Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Facebook), and Ivana Trump, daughter of the American President, Donald Trump. Apart from the Hollywood congregation, several Bollywood celebrities were also present at the grand event, notable figures were, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others. Here are a few glimpses that you would like to see from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand cocktail bash.

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Grand Cocktail Bash- See Pics

At the grand cocktail party at Anant Ambai and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration, the couple were seen together at the star-studded event. Anant opted for a black-checked suit paired with a white shirt. On the other hand, Radhika Merchant nailed her looks by donning a beautiful peach coloured strapless dress beaming out her smile during the event. Take a look.

Hollywood artist Rihanna was seen performing with her team at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration. Rihanna started to make headlines when she landed in India. Here’s a pic of Rihanna with Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani alongside Anant Ambani. Rihanna was spotted wearing an Indo-western outfit at the event, the diva opted for a pink coloured cap with her green outfit. Take a look.

Another picture taken at Anant-Radhika’s grand cocktail party was of the former CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates with his wife, Paula Hurd. Standing alongside was the groom, Anant Ambani with his father Mukesh Ambani. See pic.

Not only business tycoons were invited to the grand cocktail bash, but also the daughter of the former American president, Donal Trump also made her presence available. Ivanka Trump along with her daughter, Arabella, and her husband, Jared Kushner posed for the camera. Ivanka Trump opted for an elegant saree, with silver and gold embellishments. Take a look.

Who can forget Thala, Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand cocktail bash. The couple looked cute as they twinned in black outfits. See pic.

Another prominent businessman made the headlines as he reached India. It is none other than the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. He tagged along with his wife, Priscilla Chan the couple opted to twin in black outfits as well. Take a look.

Another popular star-studded guest on the list was Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with him was the former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Brawo popularly known as Dj Bravo. SRK looked stylish in his black suit, he complemented his outfit with a diamond necklace. See pic.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was also spotted with his nephew, Aaman Devgn at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand cocktail bash. Along with him was Akshay Kumar in a black suit paired with a bow-tie. Take a look.

Watch this space to get more updates on the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

