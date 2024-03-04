Home

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations wrapped up with royalty and grandeur in Gujarat’s Jamnagar - See photos!

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, were lavishly attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their families. Over the course of the three days of celebrations, several celebrities attended, including Rihanna, Bill Gates, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and other dignitaries. However, the main attraction of the events was the splendour and beauty of the venues that the Ambani family hosted between March 1 and March 3.

According to a recent Daily Mail article, Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations came at an astounding cost of £120 million i.e. about Rs 1260 crore, with the catering contract alone—awarded to one of India’s top five-star hotel groups—rumoured to have cost nearly £20 million.

Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Venue Day 2

The dress code for the Ambanis’ ‘A Walk on the Wildside’ event on March 2 was the ‘Jungle Fever,’ which included décor influenced by Indian art. The celebration, which took place outside in the Ambanis’ animal rescue centre Vantara in Jamnagar, included furniture and seats with peacock and jaguar patterns. There were forests, birds, and other creatures on everything from walls to carpets. Manish Malhotra dropped photos alongside a caption that read, “The beauty of Art inspired from India,it has a delicacy in color but weaves a magic when applied across spectrums evoking emotions and memories.”

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Lavish Jamnagar Stay

The visitors went to ‘Mela Rouge’ in the evening. The most extravagant Ambani celebration was the carnival with a Moulin Rouge theme, complete with chandeliers and yellow lightbulbs as well as a striking red color scheme. Large-scale crimson flower displays added even more drama and romance to it. The Ambanis did not mince words when they dubbed their pre-wedding sangeet night “Mela Rouge,” complete with ceiling mirrors and a glistening golden and crimson carousel. India served as the inspiration for the ‘Maha Aarti’ on March 3, which featured tons of white flower strings and lighting. The celebrity designer dropped another set of pictures and captioned them, “It’s Mela Rouge!”

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant ‘Mela Rouge’

The Ambani family’s relationship with Jamnagar is profound and significant. For the unawares, Reliance Industries was founded by Dhirubhai Ambani in Jamnagar, which is also the birthplace of Anant’s grandmother Kokilaben Ambani, according to Times Now report.

