Inside Arjun Kapoor & His Father Boney Kapoor’s First-Ever Trip

Arjun Kapoor opens up about the first-ever trip of his life with his dad Boney Kapoor in which they saw Hans Zimmer’s concert in Frankfurt

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently in Europe, seems to be making the most of his time there. Arjun is known to be a cinephile and an avid fan of music. Over the weekend, he attended the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning composer Hans Zimmer’s Live concert at Frankfurt Festhalle. But what made his trip to Frankfurt even more special was because he went on the first-ever trip of his life with his dad Boney Kapoor.

WATCH Arjun Kapoor’s Viral Instagram Video With Father Boney Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun said, “Watching Hans Zimmer’s performance live is a dream come true for me. It was emotional, inspiring and incredible. He is one of the most talented human beings to have ever walked on the face of earth and it was an honour to witness his genius at Frankfurt up close and personal. I have always been a huge fan of his music. I mean his body of work is diverse and exceptional.”

He added, “I have been mesmerised by his brilliance in films like The Lion King, Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar among others and I’m glad I got an opportunity to experience his concert.”

Arjun further said, “What makes this trip even more special for me is because this is my first trip with just my dad. We have never travelled together and it was amazing to chill with him and talk to him and enjoy the evening. He is also a fan of Hans Zimmer and thoroughly enjoyed the show. We made a plan to make this happen and I’m glad it panned out perfectly.”

Arjun Kapoor will be seen exploring versatile roles in his upcoming projects. In the coming months, he will be seen in the noir thriller film ‘The Ladykiller’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

