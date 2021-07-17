South Korea: BTS boys enjoy a massive fan following and are loved globally. Their fans, often called their ARMY take note of everything – from what their favourite K-pop artists are doing to what they are following. Increasing fans’ excitement, now BTS member RM shared a glimpse of his studio.Also Read - BTS Jimin Tops K-Pop Male Idols Brand Reputation Rankings For 31st Consecutive Month And ARMY Cannot Keep Calm: 'He Is The King'

RM hosted an impromptu live session during which he shared a glimpse of his new studio at the HYBE building. RM's studio is not just spacious but also has an open cupboard and a living room setup. Apart from this, what will definitely catch your attention are the paintings on the wall (seems like RM is an ardent lover of paintings). However, during the live session, RM mentioned that the room is not fully complete and the carpeting is yet to be done.

namjoon’s studio is so beautiful omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/ktmiLE6WOI — maha⁷ | taehyung thinker (@vanteficient) July 13, 2021

During his chat with fans, RM also thanked ARMY members and expressed gratitude for making their latest single Butter retain the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks.

Earlier in June, RM purchased his own new luxurious apartment. Reportedly, his apartment is at the “Nine One Hannam” apartment complex which located in central Seoul. Reportedly RM purchased his apartment for 6.36 billion won or around $5.7 million, which also makes his house one of the most expensive ones in South Korea.

On the work front, BTS recently released the CD version of Butter along with its latest track Permission To Dance and it has already become everyone’s favourite around the world. Apart from this, BTS boys are will be participating in Global Citizen Live for the first time. The mega event will take place on September 25.