Inside Disha Patani’s Thailand Vacay With BFF Mouni Roy: Beaches, Bikini And Sunsets – See Photos!

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, Bollywood's most favourite BFF duo, dropped pictures from their girl's trip to Thailand on Instagram. The duo shared their sun-kissed photos and beach ready bodies.

Inside Disha Patani’s Thailand Trip: Disha Patani made her annual trip with her BFF Mouni Roy to Thailand. The duo dropped pictures from their girls’ trip on social media. For the unversed, Disha and Mouni developed a friendship during Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers North America tour earlier this year. The glamorous divas never fail to amaze their fans with their evident camaraderie. Coming back to their beachy vacation, Disha and Mouni were seen chilling at the beach in their swimsuits. Disha Patani captioned her pictures, “Thailand🌸 (sic).” In the first picture, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy strike a pose for a beachside selfie. The ‘Baaghi 2‘ star flaunted her curves in red-coloured bombshell bikini in the next photo. She also dropped pictures of the beach and sun beaming on the water. Mouni and Disha struck a cute pose for the gram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani’s pictures with Mouni Roy went viral in no time. Their fans dropped hearts and fire emojis for the duo. Most of the social media users heaped praises on their friendship and labelled them ‘goals’ in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Slaying gorgeous ❤️.” The second user wrote, “Two hottest Girls 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 (sic).”

Mouni Roy also dropped her pictures with bestie Disha from their girl’s trip and the internet is all hearts. The duo posed for the camera in sultry bikinis. Mouni was having the time of her life on a swing in the following photos. Disha enjoyed reading a book in another picture against the backdrop of a sunset. The caption on the last bunch of photos read, “Holiday with my favourite girl (sic).”

The ‘Brahmastra‘ star also shared some fresh pictures from the Thailand trip. Disha and Mouni exuded unreal glow as they were twinning in white outfits. They dropped cute selfies as the sun set near the beach. The caption on the pictures read, “Of sonnets & sunsets…(sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, Disha Patani will appear with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the action drama Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. She will also appear with Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin’s action drama Kalki 2898-AD. She will be appearing in the online series Showtime, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, aside from that. Mouni Roy, meantime, is prepared to amaze the silver screen with Penthouse. The murder mystery also stars Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal. She will also be exhibiting her skills in Blackout, a comedy-thriller directed by Devang Bhavsar, costarring with actor Vikrant Massey and Sunil Grover.

