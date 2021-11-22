Inside Edge Trailer Release: Inside Edge, an Amazon Prime series that will shortly have its third installment is making cricket more passionate on the field and mysterious off it. Karan Anshuman wrote the series, which was directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Excel Entertainment. The series stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial in lead roles. It was the first Indian Amazon original that gained widespread acclaim and served to raise the bar for storytelling in the country.Also Read - Inside Edge 3: Five Things to Refresh Your Memory as The Third Season Premiers This December

The upcoming season’s teaser shows how the stakes are poised to rise, with additional mind games, money laundering, and an outline of the vicious betting circle that will have a major impact on the current plot. Also Read - Redefining Self-Defence! MukkaMaar Launches 'POWER With Mukki' on International Day of The Girl Child

Watch the trailer here: Also Read - Richa Chadha Slams Troll Who Claims Her Marriage With Ali Fazal Won’t Last Like Aamir Khan’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

After nearly two years, fans will be able to watch the series return with fascinating twists, adventurous ups and downs of the spot-fixing trade-in cricket, and gigantic scandals! The teaser gave us a sneak peek into the season, and it’s tough to remain calm at this point!

“They can take us out of the game, but they can’t take the game out of us,” Aamir Bashir aka Bhaisahab says, emphasising how he and the rest of the game’s manipulators are determined to make it personal. While Zarina Malik, played by Richa Chadha, is targeting the President’s chair at the cricket federation, Vivek Oberoi, who plays Vikrant Dhawan, is doing everything he can to maintain control. ‘The game behind the game’ will be explored in the sports drama.

“And just like that, the series got just more interesting.” Vivek Oberoi, aka Vikrant Dhawan, stated that, and we couldn’t agree more!