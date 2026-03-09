Home

Entertainment

Inside Fardeen Khans birthday bash: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia groove with birthday boy on Kambakth Ishq - Watch

Inside Fardeen Khan’s birthday bash: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia groove with birthday boy on ‘Kambakth Ishq’ – Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh celebrated Fardeen Khan’s 52nd birthday with a lively dance performance on "Kambakth Ishq". Watch.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, a celebrity couple known for their fun chemistry, once again delighted fans on social media. They celebrated actor Fardeen Khan’s 52nd birthday on March 8 with a lively Instagram video, dancing together to the song “Kambakth Ishq” from his 2001 film Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, sharing laughs and infectious energy that quickly caught fans’ attention online.

Fans loved the trio’s chemistry and shared their excitement in the comments.

Watch the viral dance video of Fardeen Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)



On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will next star in the historical film Raja Shivaji, with a first-look poster showing him in royal attire as the Maratha warrior king; the film is being made in Marathi and Hindi for audiences across India. Genelia Deshmukh will be seen in Gunmaaster G9 alongside Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana, directed by Aditya Datt, with music by Himesh Reshammiya and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.