Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knots on February 19 in Khandala. The lovebirds brought their three-year relationship to a new level. Farhan-Shibani never shied away from professing their affection for one another. The couple first got their marriage officially registered, then partied with their family and friends later in the evening. Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a bunch of photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's dinner party in Mumbai on Monday. She posed for pictures with Honey Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Zoya Akhtar, Sajid Khan, and Shabana Azmi.

Farah, who was dressed in purple ethnic wear, shared a picture with Rhea who wore a floral design saree. Khan also included the groom's sister Zoya in the photo who was dressed in a golden gown and wrote, "Cousins 4ever" along with hashtag #FarahnShibanikishaadi as her caption. Sharing a picture with Honey Irani, Farah wrote, "My most favourite" while she wrote, "With the best dance in the industry for Shabana Azmi.

Check these out:

Other information about the post-wedding festivities was kept under wraps. The pair came out for the shutterbugs after the court marriage process and even gave them lovely treats. Shibani, of course, chose a saree and looked lovely in it.

We wish this lovely couple, a lifetime of happiness. Watch this space for more updates.