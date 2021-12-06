Fawad Khan’s Birthday Celebrations: Actor Fawad Khan celebrated his 40th birthday bash on a Yacht in Dubai with his wife and some close friends. Pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations are making rounds on the internet. The actor was seen performing one of Kishore Kumar’s hits, ‘Dilbar Mere,’ from the film Satte Pe Satte, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.Also Read - Kolkata Chaiwala Entertains Customers by Singing Kishore Kumar's Songs, Seeks Bharat Ratna For The Iconic Singer | Watch

Khoobsurat actor wore a black sweater with blue jeans and a stylish pair of sunglasses. With a mic in one hand, he sat on a stairwell and began serenading guests with a heartfelt performance of ‘Dilbar Mere.’ Strings’ singer Faisal Kapadia was seen standing next to Fawad in the video, cheering him on. Also Read - Nora Fatehi-Terence Lewis Burn Stage With Their Sizzling Performance On 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein'

Take a look at the videos going viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fawadAkhan (@fawadkhan_obsessed)

Also Read - Fawad Khan Starrer Zindagi Gulzar Hai Is Back to Indian Television ‘On Public Demand’

In another video, the Kapoor and Sons star is seen cutting the cake with his wife Sadaf by his side. Sanam Saeed, Fawad’s co-star in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, was all smiles during the birthday celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fawadAkhan (@fawadkhan_obsessed)

Take a peek at the pictures from actor’s birthday celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Express Tribune Life&Style (@tribunelifestyle)

On the professional front, Fawad Khan’s next film will be Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari. In the film, he will appear with Mahira Khan, his Humsafar co-star.

We wish him long-term success and happiness for his life ahead!