Inside Hrithik Roshan – Saba Azad’s Rs 100 cr Worth Apartment – Amazing Sea View From 38,000 sq ft And a Lot More

Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azad are all set to take things to the next level as they move in together, reports claim.

Inside Hrithik Roshan – Saba Azad’s Apartment: Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azad have decided to take things to next level. According to a recent rumour, the couple has made a decision to move in together. Hrithik and Saba, who are often seen out and about in the city and at events together, are apparently taking the top floors of a building named Mannat in Mumbai. A source close to the story told India Today, “They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon.”

According to the reports by an entertainment portal, Hrithik paid 97.50 crores for the two apartments in Mannat, which are close to the Juhu-Versova link road. The stunning Arabian Sea can be seen from Saba and Hrithik’s new property, which is allegedly 38,000 square feet large. The Vikram Vedha actor has spent close to Rs. 30 crores for the other flat while paying Rs. 67.50 crores for the duplex on the 15th and 16th levels. The units have their own lift and a 6,500-square-foot open-to-the-sky terrace. According to Mumbai Mirror, they will also get access to ten parking spaces inside the building.

Throughout the coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik routinely posted photos on social media from his home, which faces the sea. The large home covers an area of about 3,000 square feet. Ashiesh Shah, an interior designer, divided the four bedrooms into a den and two bedrooms from the original four. A billiards table, a foosball table, and a chocolate vending machine are all included.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha. The Pushkar-Gayathri-directorial also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The actor has begun shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, among others.