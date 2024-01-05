Home

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare tied the knots in the presence of their family and close friends - Here's what happened inside the wedding, SEE PICS!

Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Imran Khan With Rumoured GF Lekha, Ladkiwala vs Ladkewala Musical Face Off And More - PICS

Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime BF Nupur Shikare in a beautiful ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The special day was attended by Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Aamir Khan’s niece and actor Zayn Khan dropped pictures from Ira-Nupur’s wedding on Instagram. The caption on the post read, ” SOB – as in Sister of the Bride and ‘I’m going to sob about this for the next ten days’ @khan.ira I still can’t believe it only yesterday you were so small, and now you’ve married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I’m going to cry just typing this I love you both so much @nupur_popeye blessings ♾️ (sic).”

In the first picture, Zayn was escorting the bride Ira Khan on her special day. Zayn looked gorgeous in a powder blue lehenga with a matching necklace. Zayn posed with Imran Khan and his rumoured GF and actor Lekha Washington. The duo looked stunning in wedding outfits. While Imran Khan looked dapper in a black tuxedo, Lekha made heads turn in a printed red skirt paired with a black blouse and matching red dupatta. She completed her look with a matha patti and a neckpiece. She also shared a mirror selfie with Imran Khan and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid. Another picture showed the bride and groom in their goofy element. The internet was all hearts for their candid photo.

Inside Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira’s Wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding received immense love on social media. Netizens dropped hearts and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Such lovely photographs. Happiness!!! Congratulations to the family (sic).” Another user wrote, “Such beautiful photos Zayn. Congratulations to Ira (sic).” People also raved about Imran Khan’s look from the wedding and wrote, “On the second pic i was like ‘wow a handsome foreigner’ and I looked again and no it was our handsome Imran @imrankhan 😍😍😍 (sic).”

The official photographers of Ira and Nupur’s wedding dropped some mesmerising photos from D-day. Marathon to bride vs groom musical face-off, the pictures spoke lengths about the couple’s unconventional wedding. The caption on the post read, “Dodging the traditional Baraat, our groom Nupur, a four time Iron Man finisher, came to get married to his wonderful bride Ira, running! Every curveball was a pleasant surprise to us! Ira and Nupur officially married through a signing ceremony amongst their family and friends, with fun, games and wonderful singing face-offs between both the families! The evening was all about this wonderful couple’s genuine, fun-loving personalities coming forth, and a lot of fun, games and laughter! It was easy to see, why these two are perfectly made for each other! Stay tuned because the exciting and joyous adventure has only just begun! Our many congratulations to this sweet and extraordinary couple! (sic).”

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare UNSEEN Wedding Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethereal Studio (@etherealstudio.in)

