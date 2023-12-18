Home

Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s London Trip With Orry And Nysa: Sushi, Wine, Giant Wheels And Gazillion Luggage Bags

Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and Orhan Awatramani went to London for a lavish vacation over the Christmas season.

Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s London Trip: As everyone knows, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, the social media phenomenon, who is BFFs with every star kid in Bollywood. He is so close to them, especially Janhvi, Khushi and Nysa that it’s common to see them on vacation together. Janhvi Kapoor recently traveled to London with Nysa Devgan and Orry of course. The photos from their trip reveal how much fun the three had in another country. Orry, who rose to prominence with his ‘I am a liver’ remark emjoys a sizable fan base. The social media influencer posted photos from his trip to London. The trio enjoyed the time of their lives, savoring mouthwatering meals and exhilarating rides, as shown in the photo album.

Orry shared a picture of himself holding a bag in a charcoal jeans, and a brown jacket while facing the mirror. In another photo Janhvi and Orry strolled around the streets of London. The ‘Good Luck Jerry’ star appeared in a picture wearing boots, matching jeans, and a black pullover. She had fancy dinner with Orry, including Sushi, wine and some exotic fries. The duo struck a candid pose with sushi and it’s too sassy to be missed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Orry’s picture went viral on social media with his followers dropped fire emojis in the comment section. However it was ‘The Archies’ star Khushi Kapoor’s comment on the post that caught our gaze. She wrote, “Fomo (sic).” Poeple also asked Orry if he really needs these many bags for a 2-3 day vacation. Others showered love and wrote, “Love him yr he is so cool and the way he talks so soft spoken love you orry (sic).”

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was a special guest in the song ‘Heart Throb‘ in the 2023 film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which came after Bawaal. Her next projects include Ulajh, Devara, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, all of which are scheduled for release in 2024.

