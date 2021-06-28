Jasmin Bhasin’s Birthday Party in Goa: TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin has turned a year older on June 28. She and her boyfriendindia.com/topic/aly-goni/ are in Goa to celebrate her birthday with close friends. The celebrations started at 12 am with Jasmin’s cake-cutting. Also, we loved how Aly Goni changed his look to hippie. He tried the coolest new hairstyle – man braid in Goa. The edgy and versatile look on Aly Goni looks amazing. Also Read - Ali Goni Plans Something Special For Jasmin Bhasin's Birthday, Television's Love Birds To Leave For Goa Today

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin look so cute together. They had feelings for each other as friends before their stint in Bigg Boss 14. They fell in love with each other inside the house and when Jasmin had to leave the show, it was Aly who couldn’t control his emotions and since then, they are together. Talking about their bond, the couple is in Goa for Jasmin’s birthday and Aly had shared a few photos of a birthday cake that has flowers, a tree log, pebbles. Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday cake looks delicious. In another pic shared by a friend, Jasmin in a pink birthday dress is seen relishing the cake. Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Jasmin Bhasin To Buy New Luxurious Property in Mumbai For Her Parents, Deet Inside

Aly Goni’s hippie look has gone viral on social media. He looks cute in an orange sweatshirt with hair braids. The actor revealed that he especially got it done for Jasmin’s birthday. In another photo, Jasmin is seen taking out the braids from Aly’s hair. He revealed while laughing out loud in a video: ‘Bhai bas bahot hogya, ab sir dard hogya. Iske birthday pe Kia tha. Birthday khatam ab back to normal”.

Happy Birthday, Jasmin Bhasin!