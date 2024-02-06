Home

Inside Kapil Sharma’s Son Trishaan’s Birthday Party: Spider-Man-Themed Celebrations, 2-Tiered Cake And Lots of Cuteness – See Pics

Comedy sensation Kapil Sharma recently celebrated his son's birthday Trishaan. The grand birthday bash of Kapil's son was Spiderman themed, while Kapil's mother and several of his close friends and family attended the birthday party.

Inside Kapil Sharma's Son Trishaan's Birthday Party: Spider-Man-Themed Celebrations, 2-Tiered Cake And Lots of Cuteness

Mumbai: Known for hosting a one-of-a-kind comedy cum chat show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, is considered one of the highlighted shows that have stood out in the entertainment industry. Host of the show Kapil Sharma has frequently made headlines because of the popularity of his show. The multi-talented actor has made his name in the film industry by hosting and interacting with multiple Bollywood celebrities and influencers. Recently Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath celebrated their son’s birthday with a Spiderman theme party. Here’s a closer at Trishaan’s birthday party.

Kapil Sharma’s Son Trishaan’s Birthday Bash

On February 1, 2024, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath hosted a grand birthday bash for their three-year-old son, Trishaan. Ginni shared her son’s grand birthday party on Instagram with her fan following. Kapil’s wife also reshared the photos and video of her son which her friends captured and families. Looking at the pictures closely, it seems that Trishaan is a big Marvel fan. Kapila and Ginni decided to go with a Spiderman-themed birthday bash for their three-year-old son.

Take a look at Trishaan’s Spider-Man Themed Birthday Bash:

Take a look at the three-tired Spiderman cake. While cutting the cake Kapil along with his family is spotted together. Kapil’s mother also makes it to the stage.



It is now confirmed that Jr Kapil is a big Marvel fan and surely does love Spider-Man.

Anayra looked beautiful in a striking red dress with a white collar in the photos and videos, while the birthday boy, Trishaan, was dressed as Spiderman. Ginni was stunning in a red-tiered dress, and Kapil wore a blue half-sleeved shirt with beige pants.

Ginni Chatrath Shares Trishaan’s Birthday Bash Pics On Instagram

In another video shared by Ginni on Instagram. Kapil’s wife was seen cutting into a scrumptious two-tiered cake adorned with a Spiderman theme. The cake featured a cartoon version of the superhero for Trishaan’s birthday, along with other characters. The party venue had various play areas for kids to enjoy and was decorated with a string of red and blue balloons.

Here are a few pictures from the Trishaan’s Birthday Bash

Earlier on Trishaan’s second birthday bash, Kapil Sharma took his wishes on Instagram and shared a string of images of his son and wrote a heart-warming message for his son, “Happy bday #trishaan, thank you for adding beautiful colours in our life, thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath (sic).” The picture showed Anayra wrapping her arms around his little brother Trishaan and smiling for the camera.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s Picture with Trishaan:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.