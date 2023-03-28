Home

Entertainment

Inside Karan Johar’s 5500-Square-Foot Penthouse in Bandra Designed by Gauri Khan, Love And Friendship Bloom

Inside Karan Johar’s 5500-Square-Foot Penthouse in Bandra Designed by Gauri Khan, Love And Friendship Bloom

Gauri Khan designs her friend Karan Johar's 5500-square-foot penthouse in Bandra's Pali Hill area. Here's all about it.

Inside Karan Johar's 5500-Square-Foot Penthouse in Bandra Designed by Gauri Khan, Love And Friendship Bloom

Mumbai: Karan Johar and Gauri Khan’s friendship goes years back. They have been each other’s extended family members for ages and now, KJo has just another special something to cherish and remember Gauri by – his own house. In a new social media post, Gauri and Karan have spoken about how the latter gave a fantastic makeover to his friend’s house in Bandra.

Gauri is a popular interior designer and also runs a luxury designer brand in her name. She has styled and conceptualised the interiors for many celebs’ mansions and even vanity vans. Karan’s house was her latest project. In an interview given to Architectural Digest, KJo heaped praises on Gauri and explained how she curated the entire ‘vast space’ to add more warmth and liveliness to it.

You may like to read

KARAN JOHAR LIVES IN A 5500-SQUARE-FOOT APARTMENT IN BANDRA

Speaking to the lifestyle magazine about Gauri styling his 5500-square-foot apartment, the popular filmmaker revealed, “It’s such a vast space, and with no furniture around, the kids could run around and play. Every evening, once Roohi and Yash were done with virtual schooling, we would gather there for chai, and get in some family time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Karan’s apartment which is located at Bandra’s Pali Hill extends into a penthouse and it’s one of the most expensive properties in the area. It features a wraparound terrace that Gauri has intricately designed keeping in mind Karanm’s penchant for calling friends over and spending time with family members, especially his kids Roohi and Yash.

Earlier, while sharing details about designing Karan’s house, Gauri took to Instagram and wrote, “One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour – Karan Johar (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Gauri and Karan met on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which was his debut film as the assistant director. Later, KJo made his debut directorial with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and cast Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. This gave rise to probably the most hit director-actor pairing in Bollywood. SRK went on to do many movies with his friend including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan among others.

Gauri’s love for business and designing got her to enter the creative field of interior designing and she launched her own brand in 2017. So far, she has styled the homes of many celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan among others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.