Home

Entertainment

Inside Karan Johar’s Kids Yash And Roohi’s Birthday Bash: Rani Mukerji, Taimur-Jeh Attend Willy Wonka-Themed Celebration – See PICS

Inside Karan Johar’s Kids Yash And Roohi’s Birthday Bash: Rani Mukerji, Taimur-Jeh Attend Willy Wonka-Themed Celebration – See PICS

Karan Johar hosted a pre-birthday bash for his kids Yash and Roohi on Saturday. From Gauri Khan to Rani Mukerji, several stars attended the party with their kids.

Inside Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi's Birthday Bash: Rani Mukerji, Taimur-Jeh Attend Willy Wonka-Themed Celebration - See PICS

Inside Yash And Roohi’s Birthday: Karan Johar celebrated his twins Roohi and Yash’s birthday on Saturday. Numerous well-known figures from Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur and Jeh, Rani Mukerji, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Gauri Khan and others were spotted. Shilpa happily posed with his son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Rani, too, posed for the shutterbugs. She looked stunning in a denim co-ord set. Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh also marked their presence at the bash with their sons. Gauri was seen exiting the venue with son AbRam and friend Maheep Kapoor.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Karan Johar chose a Willy Wonka-themed birthday bash for his little munchkins. A number of celebrities who attended the event—some of them with little children—shared behind-the-scenes photos from the celebration on Instagram stories. Neha Dhupia dropped a picture of the filmmaker who wore a purple Willy Wonka co-ord set.

Soha Ali Khan who arrived with her daughter Inaaya shared a glimpse of what was going on inside the celebration. She dropped a picture of her daughter Innaya who posed with birthday boy Yash. While little Johar wore a Willy Wonka purple t-shirt just like his father, Inaaya looked beautiful in her unicorn-printed, vibrant dress.

Maheep Kapoor’s well-known Bollywood wife and KJo’s close friend was also present at the birthday bash. She shared images of the exquisitely adorned birthday cake on her Instagram stories, complete with all the sweets and lollipops that would have delighted both young and old.

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy on February 7, 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother’s name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, KJo’s directorial film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ received nominations in 18 categories including Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female). Alia bagged Best Actor award for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘. As the film garnered several awards at the ceremony, Karan posted a note of gratitude.”A night to remember! @filmfare…And thank you to everyone for all the love for our #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani,” he wrote. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ marked his comeback to the director’s chair after almost seven years. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit. He has not announced his next directorial yet.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.