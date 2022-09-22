Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday party pictures: Bollywood celebrity Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday with close friends and family. She made her day special by making the most of it Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others at her father’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. Taking to Instagram stories, Karisma gave a glimpse of the family affair. Kareena and Karisma twinned in white in another post. There was another post where Kareena cut an amazing fruit cake with Jeh who blew out the candles.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish From Sara Ali Khan, See Family Pic

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN’S BIRTHDAY BASH PICS

Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of veteran stars Randhir Kapoor and Babita, she is also the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.