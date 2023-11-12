Home

Entertainment

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Bash: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim And Others Arrive For Festive Family Affair

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Bash: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim And Others Arrive For Festive Family Affair

Inside glimpses from the Kareena Kapoor's star studded Diwali bash have now resurfaced on social media - Take a peek inside the glamorous and blingy family affair that unfolded last night.

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Bash: Diwali celebrations have taken over Bollywood, and in recent days, a host of celebrities have hosted extravagant Diwali parties. After Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, and Ramesh Taurani, Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a lavish celebration at her home. Her entire family, including her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, cousin Ranbir Kapoor along with wife Alia Bhatt, and mom Neetu Kapoor, among many others, attended the starry family event.

Trending Now

Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a red saree with a sleeveless blouse. She finished her look with a dainty red bindi. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, sported a black kurta with a white dhoti.

You may like to read

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked no less than a power couple in royal festive attire. While Alia looked every bit gorgeous in a red lehenga, Ranbir looked handsome in a black and white-coloured traditional fit.

An Instagram photo of Alia Bhatt posing with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor from the same Diwali celebration has surfaced. Neetu posted the photo on her Instagram Stories where her daughter-in-law was seated next to her grinning at the camera.

Karisma Kapoor dropped glimpses from her sister’s Diwali party last night. Bebo and Lol posed with their parents Babita and Randhir in the first photo. Saif Ali Khan joined them in the following picture. There was also a full family photo of Kapoor khandaan. The caption read, “Family, Food and Festivities 🪔🧡💫 How it started and how it ended 😋💥(sic).”

Karisma Kapoor Drops Photos From Kareena-Saif’s Diwali Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Soha Ali Khan also shared a number of photos from the party on Instagram, giving followers a peek into the colourful Diwali night. She posed for a cute picture with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Another family photo, with Soha, her mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi, brother Saif, and his kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, encapsulated the closeness of the family. A photo showed Soha and Kareena giving each other a heartfelt embrace.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Glimpses From Kareena-Saif Diwali Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

In addition to Kapoor and Khan family, Manish Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor were a part of the Diwali celebrations. The designer shared photos from Bebo’s bash with Alia, Sara and others on his Instagram. The caption on the post read, “Diwali moments ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic)

Inside Photos From Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.