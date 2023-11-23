Home

Entertainment

Inside Kartik Aaryan’s Starry Birthday Affair: Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar And More Arrive For Glamourous Bash, PICS

Inside Kartik Aaryan’s Starry Birthday Affair: Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar And More Arrive For Glamourous Bash, PICS

Kartik Aaryan hosted a star studded bash for his 33rd birthday on Wednesday. Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, filmmaker Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, and others arrived in style - See viral photos

Inside Kartik Aaryan's Starry Birthday Affair: Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar And More Arrive For Glamourous Bash, PICS

Inside Kartik Aaryan’s 33rd Birthday: Bollywood’s most gifted and well-liked young actor, Kartik Aaryan, has won hearts with unforgettable performances in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Freddy (2022) and Sathyaprem Ki Katha (2023), among others. The actor never fails to make waves with his personal and professional affairs. The actor turned a year older on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. He hosted the industry’s elite guests for a glamorous celebration in Mumbai. Filmmaker Karan Johar, his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Huma Qureshi, and Raveena Tandon along with daughter Rasha Thadani arrived for his 33rd birthday.

Trending Now

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in all-black attire. He flaunted his clean-shaven look in the viral photos. What do you think about his new look?

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Johar wore a white shirt, a black leather jacket with matching trousers and a pair of uber-cool sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Kriti Sanon flaunted her natural glow in an all-black outfit. She elevated her look with golden earrings, a necklace and a matching black and golden-coloured sling bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tara Sutaria made heads turn at Kartik Aaryan’s bash in her satin silk backless dress. She elevated her look with a matching scarf and bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pooja Hegde looked like a Barbie doll in a pink co-ord set with a matching oversized blazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Other Bollywood celebs who turned up at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash were Raveena Tandon with his daughter Rasha, Huma Qureshi, Sharvari Wagh, Sajid Nadiawala along with his wife, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet and others.

Earlier in the day, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar revealed their exciting new partnership for a forthcoming war drama based on actual events. The caption on the post read, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life 🇮🇳

a subject close to my heart… super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeipm and the powerhouse @karanjohar and @ektarkapoor 💥 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor visited the Siddhivinayak temple earlier on Wednesday to seek the almighty’s blessings on his 33rd birthday. The actor was quickly surrounded by his followers and admirers. He stopped to click pictures with his enthusiastic fans and waved. The birthday boy went for a classic appearance, dressing in a plain dark blue kurta with white churidar trousers, and black shoes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.