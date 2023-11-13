Home

Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Diwali: Simplicity And Family Bonding – Check Adorable Pics

Diwali 2023: Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their second Diwali after marriage with their family. The duo decided to share their Diwali glimpses on social media...

Diwali 2023: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Diwali With Their Families-See Adorable Pics

Mumbai: Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their second Diwali after marriage. The couple spent time with their family on November 12, 2023, and posted beautiful photos on Sunday night. The actors looked pretty in their respective ethnic outfits as they rang in the festivities in style. For the special occasion, the two matched their outfits in white. While it was a chikankari white kurta for Vicky, Katrina exuded the Diwali vibes in a simple floral print white saree.

A family moment for Vicky and Katrina – See inside pics

Vicky’s parents and brother Sunny can be seen in the photos. Katrina’s mother and siblings joined her in celebrating Diwali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

On Instagram Vicky wrote in Hindi, “From our family, wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali.” As soon as the pictures were out on social media, fans flooded the IG comment section with Diwali wishes and loads of love. A user wrote, ” Just looking like a wow.” Another commented, “This is the best Bollywood family, May the smiles and light always remain…love you all so so much.” A third comment read, “Nazzar a large humare pyare see parivar nu”

But, what made everyone go heart-eyed was seeing Vicky and Katrina holding hands in their Diwali pictures. In one photo, they held each other’s hands while in another family click, Kat held her husband’s arms. The Tiger 3 actor further flaunted a no makeup, no jeweller look for the day.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Upcoming Movies:

Vicky Kaushal is currently preparing for his big release – Sam Bahadur. The actor plays the role of Sam Manekshaw in the film directed by Meghna Gulzar. The trailer of the same was released in Delhi at a grand event last week, garnering Vicky a lot of appreciation for playing the part so realistically. Meanwhile, for Katrina, it was a special Diwali as her film ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan hit the screens and set the Box Office on fire.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, also includes a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War.

