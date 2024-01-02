Home

Entertainment

Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s New Year: Love, Laughter, And Selfies in Jaisalmer – See Pics

Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s New Year: Love, Laughter, And Selfies in Jaisalmer – See Pics

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal ring in their New Year celebration in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The 'Tiger 3' star dropped beautiful pictures from their wholesome day - PICS!

Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's New Year: Love, Laughter, And Selfies in Jaisalmer - See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The duo left on a trip to an unnamed location to ring in the New Year together. Katrina and Vicky thrilled their admirers by posting a series of endearing photos from their lowkey romantic celebrations. In the first picture, Katrina Kaif flaunted her natural glow as the sun beamed at full capacity. In the second photo, the duo glanced happily at the cameras against the backdrop of the jungle. Katrina Kaif looked like a vision to behold in a white-coloured floral printed dress as hubby turned photographer for her. They also shared a glimpse of their night from the trip which came with lantern lights, a bonfire and a dreamy sky. And the last picture stole our hearts with Katrina resting her head on Vicky’s shoulder.

Trending Now

The caption on Katrina-Vicky’s New Year photo dump read, “Wishing Peace of mind , health , happiness and love for everyone in 2024 ….. 🤍🤍🤍 (sic).”

You may like to read

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Lowkey New Year Celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s photos went viral in no time. Their fans and followers dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “They literally look ethereal.” Another user wrote, “How beautiful my beautiful Katrina, your husband won the Lottery with you.” The third user wrote, “Ek Aisi Beard Wala Banda To Me Bhi Deserve Karti Hu🥺💖💜💜 (sic).”

Talking about Katrina Kaif’s look for the New Year, she mesmerised her fans with a beautiful white-coloured dress. The dress came with a collared neckline and front closures. The full-length sleeves dress had cinched cuffs, a pleated flowy skirt, mini hem length, and flower patterns. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked handsome and rugged in a black sweater and a cap.

Prior to the New Year’s festivities, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo had taken a plane to Rajasthan to ring the celebrations together. VicKat also celebrated Christmas with their family and close friends. In one of the pictures, the duo were twinning in white as Vicky planted a kiss on wifey Kat’s cheeks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.